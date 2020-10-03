For delivering food in pandemic and lifetime of giving back, Stafford couple are Hometown Heroes

Soon enough, they also signed up to help move dogs and cats through the Kindred Hearts Transport Connection.

“We do legs of the transport of animals being put up for adoption from down South, often being moved to places where they can be adopted in the North,” said Lisa. “We’ll do a leg or two of the transport, sometimes picking up a dog and taking it to someone in Alexandria for the next leg of the journey. I remember every one of the animals we’ve transported.”

Michael said he got two things early on in life from his father: a love for Scouting and the guiding principle that giving back should be part of life.

“I was born into Scouting and my dad has been involved in it for 83 years, and even met [Scouting founder] Robert Baden-Powell as a 13-year-old Scout,” said Haas. “Lisa joined up once our sons and daughter got involved in Scouting. We played so many roles at one point, especially in Okinawa, that we needed Velcro on our uniforms for the different patches required for each one.”

Haas noted that their children’s participation in sports pulled the couple into youth coaching, where injecting good sportsmanship was always a part of the mix. He said working as a Jewish lay leader for fellow Marines started at his first duty station.