For delivering food in pandemic and lifetime of giving back, Stafford couple are Hometown Heroes

A while back, Michael and Lisa Haas visited friends in Arizona and were intrigued to hear how much they enjoyed volunteering to deliver Meals On Wheels.
When the pandemic hit, the retired Stafford County couple heard from their daughter about the need for people to deliver food from Juan More Taco to the elderly and needy. They gladly signed on to help as delivery drivers.
“We dove in, doing it twice a week and more if they need us to,” said Michael, a Marine who grew up in New York and retired as a lieutenant colonel from the training and education command at Quantico. “The deliveries go to shut-ins, the elderly and other high-risk folks who shouldn’t go out. It’s an incredibly generous thing the restaurant is doing, and we’ve gotten to know and care about the folks we deliver to.”
Though Michael and Lisa were willing to talk about ways they serve in the community, they both feel a bit awkward about being nominated as Hometown Heroes. Being helpful is just what they do. Michael is a Jewish lay leader for Marines at Quantico and Beth Shalom Temple, and has a lifetime of leading and training in Scouting. They make their Hampton Oaks home a friendly oasis for young Marines at Quantico’s Officer Candidate School.
“Zero of what we do is done for recognition,” Michael Haas said. “We help because it’s in our hearts to do it, trying in our own small way to make the world a better place.”
Michael said he might have pushed back about being nominated as a Hometown Hero if it hadn’t been his father, Richard, who nominated him.
The elder Haas, who also lives in Stafford, pointed to the volunteer work the couple does to deliver Juan More Taco food throughout the area, as well as the fact that they’re transporters for a local animal shelter.
I caught up with the couple on the back deck at their home, surrounded by a few pets that figure into the service the couple provides.
Lisa, a Connecticut native who worked in physical therapy for a stretch, noted that raising three children and following a Marine to postings around the country and globe took much of her time, and had her working in whatever jobs were available, including managing a gym.
In Stafford, she did marketing and fundraising for the SPCA and owned and operated a business in North Stafford called “Art from the Heart,” a pottery and art studio.
She said her time at the SPCA eventually shifted to doing volunteer work, and her husband joined her.
“We’d go in and walk the dogs and help with the cats,” said Lisa, noting that the couple wound up adopting several dogs and cats. “We were true foster fails as we started out just to foster them, but couldn’t let them go.”
Soon enough, they also signed up to help move dogs and cats through the Kindred Hearts Transport Connection.
“We do legs of the transport of animals being put up for adoption from down South, often being moved to places where they can be adopted in the North,” said Lisa. “We’ll do a leg or two of the transport, sometimes picking up a dog and taking it to someone in Alexandria for the next leg of the journey. I remember every one of the animals we’ve transported.”
Michael said he got two things early on in life from his father: a love for Scouting and the guiding principle that giving back should be part of life.
“I was born into Scouting and my dad has been involved in it for 83 years, and even met [Scouting founder] Robert Baden-Powell as a 13-year-old Scout,” said Haas. “Lisa joined up once our sons and daughter got involved in Scouting. We played so many roles at one point, especially in Okinawa, that we needed Velcro on our uniforms for the different patches required for each one.”
Haas noted that their children’s participation in sports pulled the couple into youth coaching, where injecting good sportsmanship was always a part of the mix. He said working as a Jewish lay leader for fellow Marines started at his first duty station.
“Bases and stations will not always have a rabbi or chaplain around, so I took on a leadership role where one was lacking,” he said. “I found great pleasure in being able to conduct services for Jewish Marines and sailors. After I’d been serving for a while, I got bigger assignments as a lay leader at larger bases.”
When he got to Quantico, it was natural for him to continue in that role. It made sense for him to work with and serve as a mentor to the young Marines at Quantico’s Officer Candidate School.
“The permanent staff at Quantico and those stationed there are around long enough to connect with synagogues in the area,” he explained, noting that it helps OCS Marines who’ll just be there for a short time to have an easy connection to their Jewish faith.
“When we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, the connection with those Marines also morphs into a social connection,” Lisa said, “as we’ll host barbecues here at the house or have them join us around the table on high holy days. It gives them something to connect to beyond the base.”
For all they do, Lisa and Michael Haas deserve nothing less than to be celebrated as Hometown Heroes.
