For firefighter who responded to Pentagon attack and lost brother in Twin Towers, past 20 years have been a emotional roller coaster

Retired Fairfax County firefighter Jim Morris was off duty the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, doing routine chores around his southern Stafford County home.
From a television set in a nearby room, Morris heard a news reporter say an airplane had slammed into the North Tower of New York City’s World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m.
Morris’ first though was the safety of his brother Seth, 35, who was already at work that morning as a managing director and partner at the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, located on the 101st floor of the North Tower.
“That was the top occupied floor of that building,” said Morris. “Above that, the top five floors was all communications and broadcast equipment.”
Morris was serving as a paramedic lieutenant at the time, assigned to a company located just eight miles south of the Pentagon. He realized it might take some time before he knew his brother’s fate, based on the two hours it took to evacuate the same building on Feb. 26, 1993, following a terrorist bombing that day in which a truck bomb detonated below the North Tower, killing six people and injuring over 1,000 others.
Morris’ father, who was living in King George County at the time, called Morris shortly after the first plane hit the tower. As Morris was preparing to drive to his parent’s home, he heard on the same television a second plane had also struck the tower.
“I thought initially that it was the same plane, but then I realized, no, it’s another airplane,” said Morris.
Morris kept his car radio on as he began driving State Route 218 towards his father’s rural home. Halfway into the short trip, broadcasters were now saying the Pentagon had been hit by American Airlines Flight 77 and the U.S. Capitol might be in danger of a similar attack.
Morris arrived at his father’s home and immediately called his fire station, where his coworkers told him to report for duty the following morning to relieve the firefighting crew already dispatched from his station to the scene in Arlington. He also received additional information on his brother.
“We knew Seth was on the phone with his wife and he was going somewhere and needed directions,” said Morris. “When the plane hit, he abruptly told her he had to go and hung up.”
Less than two hours later, at 10:28 that morning, the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, leaving the entire Morris family uncertain if Seth had made it out of the building safely.
“The night of Sept. 11, we watched, we looked at photos and the videos, looking for his face in the crowd,” said Morris.
With his brother still unaccounted for, Morris reported for duty at the Pentagon the following morning. Morris and his team were sent to the roof of the building and worked there until early evening that entire day, locating and extinguishing any spot fires they could find high atop the massive building.
As the crew was preparing to descend the ladders for a dinner break, a radio call came in telling the firefighters a small group of U.S. Army soldiers were on their way to their ladder, and would be bringing up an Army garrison flag to deploy atop the charred and smoldering west side of the building.
A garrison flag, the large national flag used by the U.S. Army on national holidays and special occasions, measures 20 feet in height and 38 feet in length.
“That one soldier who brought it up, he’s a massive guy and he was sweating by the time he climbed up the ladder carrying that flag. That’s how big and heavy it was,” said Morris.
Firefighters chipped in and helped the soldiers unfurl the giant flag while photographers captured the moment, which immediately became one of many worldwide images associated with the events that day at the Pentagon.
The following day, Morris returned home to learn that his brother had been killed, leaving behind a wife, two daughters and a son. Seth Morris was among the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees—every one that reported for work that morning—who died in the attack.
Morris, who is now 60 and has since moved to King George, said the last 20 years have been a roller coaster for him emotionally, filled with unpredictable ups and downs. He vividly remembers waking up in a fright the morning of his own birthday, 11 months after the 9/11 tragedy.
“[Seth] would always call me to wish me a happy birthday,” said Morris. “It dawned on me that morning: I’m not going to get a phone call.”
With each passing year following 9/11, Morris would try to report for duty on the anniversary of the event, but after struggling for the first few years, he eventually decided he could no longer endure the memories he still held deeply within himself.
“Usually around the anniversary, I’d disappear for a couple days, go out on the boat and just disappear for a while,” said Morris.
Morris believes people who remember 9/11 will have their own specific memories of the day “ingrained somewhere in their psyche” for the rest of their lives. He also worries as years go on, many of those memories will eventually fade away.
He also believes some Americans have “relaxed a little too much” since 9/11 and are not as vigilant or focused on the terrorism threat as they once were in the immediate days, months and years after that September morning 20 years ago when 2,977 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured.
“I wonder if all these internal things going on in the country right now are going to cause an implosion,” said Morris. “Do we really need to be fighting with each other when we need to be worrying about other things?”
