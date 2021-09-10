For firefighter who responded to Pentagon attack and lost brother in Twin Towers, past 20 years have been a emotional roller coaster

“[Seth] would always call me to wish me a happy birthday,” said Morris. “It dawned on me that morning: I’m not going to get a phone call.”

With each passing year following 9/11, Morris would try to report for duty on the anniversary of the event, but after struggling for the first few years, he eventually decided he could no longer endure the memories he still held deeply within himself.

“Usually around the anniversary, I’d disappear for a couple days, go out on the boat and just disappear for a while,” said Morris.

Morris believes people who remember 9/11 will have their own specific memories of the day “ingrained somewhere in their psyche” for the rest of their lives. He also worries as years go on, many of those memories will eventually fade away.

He also believes some Americans have “relaxed a little too much” since 9/11 and are not as vigilant or focused on the terrorism threat as they once were in the immediate days, months and years after that September morning 20 years ago when 2,977 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured.

“I wonder if all these internal things going on in the country right now are going to cause an implosion,” said Morris. “Do we really need to be fighting with each other when we need to be worrying about other things?”

