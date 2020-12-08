For first time in decades, Christmas lights list won't start with brightly lit home in Falmouth Bottom

She noted that her husband loved to be out in the yard tinkering with the display as people drove by, so he could interact and hear what people thought.

“Many of them would stop and thank him for decorating and tell how much he enjoyed it all,” said Kendall, who noted that a family who lived nearby always looked forward to coming down each Christmas to see the decorations.

“That lasted as those children grew up—through when they were in high school, then in college and then became adults—always looking forward to coming down and seeing the lights and display,” she said. “They said they knew Christmas was really here when they saw Kirby’s lights.”

She said there were also neighbors who liked to tease her husband about his display.

“They’d say that when they came down the hill, they got blinded and almost wrecked,” Kendall said. “Others said they thought there must be an airfield out here, the lights were so bright.”

She said people wondering about the lack of a display was one of the reasons they put up a banner in honor of the father and husband, who so loved Christmas and decorating for it. It has his picture, a small message and some lights and tinsel.