For first time in decades, Christmas lights list won't start with brightly lit home in Falmouth Bottom

For decades in Falmouth Bottom, people driving through knew Christmas was nigh when they got dazzled by the holiday display at 116 Washington St.
Passersby would leave heartfelt thank you notes on the porch for Kirby Kendall, who loved nothing more than putting lighted deer, holiday figures, Santas and strings of lights all over his house and yard in Stafford County.
Pauline Kendall said her husband loved decorating with elaborate Christmas displays. He looked forward to it every year and started to put them up not long after Halloween.
“He always took me outside after it was finished, and asked me what I thought,” she said this week. “I’d typically say something like, ‘You need a few more lights over on this side,’ or tell him he needed to move a figure here or there. People down here told him they knew it was really Christmas when they saw his lights go up.”
This year, sadly, there are no lights on the house where Kirby and Pauline Kendall lived together for 54 years, near where he grew up. The well-known and much-loved stone mason died in late October at 79 from complications fighting cancer. It happened before he got to put up this year’s Christmas display.
The family has put up a banner on the home in his honor, partly to explain why the Christmas display many say was perfectly whimsical isn’t there this year. They hope other family members will decorate in his honor next year.
I’m so sorry for the Kendall family’s loss and felt a real sense of it myself. Though I only spoke to him once or twice, for most of the 30 years that I’ve been compiling and sharing a list of Grand Holiday Displays in our area, the Kendall home was a key starting point.
But there was more to his inclusion than just that. Kirby Kendall managed to somehow each year make the display bubbly and fun, sometimes adding silly figures and more around the stone house. I’m in the midst of putting the final touches on this year’s bright lights holiday list, which will run Sunday with photos of some of the houses and descriptions and directions to all the 75 or so grand displays.
Traveling nearly 250 miles this year to visit the houses nominated by readers, I saw many more homes really decked out than in years past, with the pandemic perhaps steering more folks to find joy by adding lights and figures to their homes and yards.
Pauline Kendall said her husband had been doing that for many Christmas seasons, starting small and having his display grow as he picked up additional lights and figures over the years.
Support Local Journalism
“His only complaint was always that he wished we had a bigger yard,” she said. “He’d want to get more pieces, but always knew we didn’t have but so much room for them. He loved the lighted deer. They were his favorites.”
She noted that her husband loved to be out in the yard tinkering with the display as people drove by, so he could interact and hear what people thought.
“Many of them would stop and thank him for decorating and tell how much he enjoyed it all,” said Kendall, who noted that a family who lived nearby always looked forward to coming down each Christmas to see the decorations.
“That lasted as those children grew up—through when they were in high school, then in college and then became adults—always looking forward to coming down and seeing the lights and display,” she said. “They said they knew Christmas was really here when they saw Kirby’s lights.”
She said there were also neighbors who liked to tease her husband about his display.
“They’d say that when they came down the hill, they got blinded and almost wrecked,” Kendall said. “Others said they thought there must be an airfield out here, the lights were so bright.”
She said people wondering about the lack of a display was one of the reasons they put up a banner in honor of the father and husband, who so loved Christmas and decorating for it. It has his picture, a small message and some lights and tinsel.
I’ve been doing this list so long—30 years now—that some people who’ve had big displays through the years have passed away, moved away or simply grown wary of climbing ladders to install lights. One messaged me one year that his lights weren’t going up because he’d fallen from a ladder and broken his arm while starting to install them.
This year, neighbors and friends of George Hartman in Stafford Lakes got in touch to say how much they’ve enjoyed his displays over the years, noting that he and his wife, Lori, are moving out of town to a dream house on the water.
“I now live in South Carolina, but for 10-plus years, I watched George, Lori and whatever family was around at Thanksgiving provide the most amazing light display,” said former neighbor Terri Dietrich, describing the scene at 15 Morningmist Drive. “I have no doubt that if I were flying over Fredericksburg any evening, George’s Christmas lights could be seen from above!”
It is a dazzler, and will be in the listings when they arrive Sunday.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.