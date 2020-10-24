For pure joy of decorating for the scariest holiday, Stafford woman earns 'Halloween House' recognition

“I have a son who still lives with us, and when we bought a scary peekaboo clown this year, we decided to wait until he was at work on the night shift to set it up on the stairs,” said Reik. “When he came home and walked up the stairs, he triggered the clown’s sensor and got a real scare from the noise and electronic eyes that go around in circles.”

Reik said one other reason she loves Halloween is because her father got such a kick out of the holiday. She noted that he was handy enough at sewing to make elaborate costumes for her boys when they were young.

“Dinosaurs from ‘Jurassic Park,’ Power Rangers, whatever was the cool thing that year,” she said.

She begins pulling out her decorations at the start of September, and each year comes up with a different game plan for what goes where. She said Halloween is certainly a part of the family’s DNA, and that many pieces have significance because of when and where they were purchased.

“One year we went down to visit my son when he was in school at North Carolina Wesleyan, and went into one of the malls there to get him some things he needed,” she said. “I spotted a really cool-looking Dracula figure while we were there, but passed on its $400 price tag. But I kept checking to see if it was there, and got it when it got marked down considerably.”