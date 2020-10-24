For pure joy of decorating for the scariest holiday, Stafford woman earns 'Halloween House' recognition

Sharon Reik knows exactly when she fell in love with Halloween.
The Stafford County resident said it all started at a party she went to in high school.
“The family had worked really hard to make it a neat Halloween event for us,” she said, a sliver of excitement evident in the 59-year-old’s voice.
“They had a bunch of neat decorations and things like a box with a hand in it to scare us in a fun way. It really stuck with me and made me want to decorate when we got our own place.”
Because of Reik’s enthusiasm for sharing her decorations with her family, neighbors and friends, her home at 3 Sunstone Drive in Stafford Lakes is this year’s Free Lance–Star Halloween House.
It doesn’t have extensive displays outside, but makes up for that with more scary figures, displays, decorations and items inside than most yards can handle.
“I think my interest in it has spurred some of my neighbors to decorate as well,” she said. “One of the kids down the street, who goes out with his parents to look at other Halloween decorations in the neighborhood, said we now have the best street around!”
Reik said the spark she felt at that Halloween party all those years ago quickly fired her passion for decorating. Each year, she’s added to her collections of monsters, gravestones, creepy clowns, spiders and other ghoulies and ghosts.
The daughter of a Marine, she married a Marine and said one of her first memorable Halloweens happened while living at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“We made a scary graveyard display with mannequin parts and other things we bought from a thrift store,” she said. “I worked in logistics there, and we used pieces of things people had leftover to make a coffin and gravestones. And I dressed up a female mannequin with a black wig and a noose around her neck, with a baby monitor hidden down in the coffin so we could scare people who came by with unexpected sound.”
Reik said that when she and husband Dean left for a five-year deployment to Japan with sons Matthew and Jacob, they took their most cherished objects with them, including a full array of Halloween decorations.
That array of Halloween decorations has gotten bigger each year.
Support Local Journalism
“We live in a fairly big house, and my Halloween decorations fill up half the whole basement.”
An array of figures heavy on scary masks and clowns that fill up much of the home’s first floor, she added.
Though COVID-19 prevented a visit in person to see all this myself, photos Reik sent of her stairway and banisters show a cavalcade of the scary and creepy. Some of her more recent finds are clowns.
“I have a son who still lives with us, and when we bought a scary peekaboo clown this year, we decided to wait until he was at work on the night shift to set it up on the stairs,” said Reik. “When he came home and walked up the stairs, he triggered the clown’s sensor and got a real scare from the noise and electronic eyes that go around in circles.”
Reik said one other reason she loves Halloween is because her father got such a kick out of the holiday. She noted that he was handy enough at sewing to make elaborate costumes for her boys when they were young.
“Dinosaurs from ‘Jurassic Park,’ Power Rangers, whatever was the cool thing that year,” she said.
She begins pulling out her decorations at the start of September, and each year comes up with a different game plan for what goes where. She said Halloween is certainly a part of the family’s DNA, and that many pieces have significance because of when and where they were purchased.
“One year we went down to visit my son when he was in school at North Carolina Wesleyan, and went into one of the malls there to get him some things he needed,” she said. “I spotted a really cool-looking Dracula figure while we were there, but passed on its $400 price tag. But I kept checking to see if it was there, and got it when it got marked down considerably.”
The Count, as she calls him, typically has a place of honor.
“He usually stands in the foyer, and when I look at him, I think of us visiting our son and going to football games with him there,” Reik said.
She doesn’t do nearly as much decorating out in the yard as she used to. Inside, it’s another story.
“My son told my daughter-in-law before she visited that I decorate a lot at Halloween, but he didn’t really elaborate,” she said. “The first time she was here for Halloween, she said, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t know it would be this much!’ ”
It’s a labor of love, even if it’s mostly for the benefit of her family these days.
“We used to have big parties and I’d decorate for them, but I put stuff up just because it makes me feel good,” she said. “My boys will complain about how much I do, but last year I cut back and I think they missed it all.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.