For working each year to bring a smile to many, Walkers in Spotsylvania are light list winners

Because it can take 10 long, trying days of work to create her annual Christmas display of lights, blow-ups and decorative figures, Angie Walker had thoughts about not bringing it back in 2020.
“But because of the pandemic, because it’s been such a down year, I felt like I needed to do something to brighten people’s lives,” said Walker, who gets some help from her husband, Chuck, and son, Chris.
But she’s clearly the driving force behind the display that goes up each year at 5929 Danielle Drive in Spotsylvania County.
Because her winter wonderland glows with such joy, and because it’s so nicely organized and outlined with lights large and small, the Walker family’s display is this year’s winner of the Grand Holiday Display column feature, the Rochelle Gardner prize. It’s named for the late Stafford County resident whose annual Christmas displays drew so many light lovers.
The Walkers, who have been featured in this column’s light list for years, are like many who put so much work into decorating their yards and homes each year at Christmas. They feel it’s their gift to neighbors and light-lovers who cruise by on December nights.
Their display includes a bit of everything Christmassy: lighted reindeer, Santa, bright trees, candy canes, chocolate drops, Snoopy, snowmen, greenery, ornaments, wreaths, holiday signs, blow-ups of all types and enough lights to probably be seen from orbit.
Walker said she doesn’t actually draw out a plan for what goes where, but has an idea where she wants everything to go as she and her two helpers begin pulling the decorations down from the large attic above the family’s garage.
Chuck, who says one of his main duties is getting all the stuff down the ladder each year, said Angie starts with some of the larger figures, setting them out in the front and side yards that will eventually be filled with lights and figures of all kinds.
Chris said his mom also likes to use strings of different types of lights to outline the areas where the decorations will be set out, giving the yard an orderly, well-balanced look.
“I come out and help when I’m not doing schoolwork,” said the 17-year-old. “From the time I was little, the lights and figures were always a part of our Christmas. When I got a little older, I was glad to be able to come out and help putting it up.”
Angie, who said there are plenty of youngsters in the neighborhood who look forward to coming by each Christmas, said encouraging words and questions about when the display would appear helped motivate her to create it once more.
Years of doing this have given her tried-and-true ways to put up a display that will last and look good. Spikes and lines are used to keep the blow-ups in place, and she actually measures how far apart some of the candle-like lights are set, to make them look uniform.
“The lights down by the street I actually made,” she said, noting that she took pieces of PVC pipe and wound brightly colored electrical tape around them, dropping the lighted stems down on spikes in the ground.
Years of experience trying to keep everything lit have taught her to cut off lights during heavy rainfalls. That goes for the strings of perimeter lights, as well as strings of bulbs that swirl across the yard and even on the house. In all, there are more than 150 strings of different types of lights in the yard.
Chuck noted that the house has extra electrical service to handle the load of lights, with circuits split in a way that none of them get overloaded.
“Before that, there was a time when the lights would go off if you used the microwave at the same time someone was putting up the garage door,” Angie said. “Now, that doesn’t happen.”
Because most of the lights in the display have LED bulbs, the power draw (and subsequent bill) isn’t that great, with the motors in the blow-ups probably using more electricity than the endless streams of lights.
“Once we had mostly LED lights, the December bill hasn’t been that bad,” said Chuck.
Angie said there are a few pieces of her display that are her favorites: a threesome of Christmas bears that she thinks represents the family and Mickey and Minnie Mouse down close to the street.
She says the latter is a favorite of the kids who are drawn to the display, along with an Elf on the Shelf figure also in the front part of the yard.
Both husband and wife say they grew up with heavily decorated yards and homes for the holiday, he in northern Michigan and she in Canada before moving to Fairfax and then Stafford County with her parents.
“We met in a Giant grocery store in Stafford in 1994,” said Angie of that fateful day, when Chuck was a Marine stationed at Quantico. The family has lived at this house since 2002. Chuck retired as a major from the Corps in 2005, having worked much of his career in cybersecurity, something he now does in civilian life.
The couple said their display last year was a little different, growing as Christmas got closer from a small display to a larger one, all in their backyard, where neighbors still came by to see.
“This year isn’t her biggest, but I think it’s the best,” Chuck said. “Our whole thing this year is trying to bring joy to others in a time that hasn’t been filled with a lot of it. When it’s all lit up, the yard looks really good.”
Neighbors and others who frequently travel Salem Church Road may not know it was them, but the Walkers were creating smiles at different times this year when they donned superhero costumes to take walks.
“We were the Avengers, walking down Salem Church, averaging 200 honks for the 4-mile walk,” said Chuck, noting that they carried a “Stay Strong Fredericksburg” sign. “It was just something else to lift people up.”
