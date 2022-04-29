Former ambassador tells Fawn Lake audience 'Ukrainians will prevail'

It may take a long time, but a former United States ambassador to Ukraine believes the country will triumph over Russia as long as the U.S. and other NATO countries supply a military arsenal.

“I am convinced that the Ukrainians will prevail in this fight, in this war, if we continue to support them,” Bill Taylor told a group of 200 residents at the Fawn Lake Country Club on Thursday night. “The Ukrainians will … not stop fighting. They will fight until they win and the Ukrainians don’t say ‘after the war.’ Ukrainians say ‘after our victory.’ ”

Taylor visited the Spotsylvania County neighborhood at the invitation of resident Don Pressley, chairman of the country club’s board and a friend since 1995. The two men worked together on systems for former Soviet Union countries when Pressley was with a foreign aid program.

William B. Taylor Jr., 74, has become a bit of a “rock star” lately, Pressley said, as he shares his experiences in Ukraine, war predictions and his stance on the need for ongoing support from America on nationally broadcast news shows.

On Thursday, he stood at a small podium in the country club’s dining room, which was decorated in Ukrainian colors with blue tablecloths and yellow linen napkins. The event also was a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Crisis Fund of the international organization, CARE. Each attendee donated at least $70, netting more than $14,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

Taylor is a former senior U.S. career diplomat, government official and, as Pressley pointed out to the many military members in the audience, a West Point graduate who served in Vietnam as an infantry patrol leader with the 101st Airborne Division. He was America’s ambassador to Ukraine from 2006–09 and again from 2019–20 and observed markedly different situations in those two periods, he told the Fawn Lake audience.

In the earlier timeframe, Ukraine was an emerging democracy, he said, noting that Pressley and his colleagues had helped the country develop its institutions—parliament, press corps, civil society, the judiciary—“all those things you need in order to have a successful democracy, and it was coming along,” Taylor said.

There were strong debates and two separate arguments emerged. People in the eastern and southern parts of the country aligned themselves more with Russia, while those in the west and north favored a European model and association with NATO.

There also were debates about language. While Ukrainian is the mother tongue, there was a question about the status of the Russian language, which many Ukrainians spoke. In elections, the country flip-flopped between picking presidents who favored the Russian or European models, Taylor said.

Then, Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 “and not a shot was fired, as we know,” Taylor said.

When he returned to Ukraine in 2019 as acting ambassador, he noticed that attitudes toward Russia had done an about-face—even before the brutal atrocities shown on the nightly news since the Feb. 24 invasion.

“When I was there earlier, the Russians were their neighbors, business colleagues, family, the Russians had a pretty good attitude toward Ukrainians—a little bit condescending, I would say, but nonetheless, it was a good relationship,” Taylor said. “Today, it is a hatred, it is a fierce hatred even among people that I know well who you would not expect to have strong feelings against anybody, but they have this because of what’s going on now.”

As a result, Ukraine “has now consolidated politically in a way that it never had before” and is united in its support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Taylor said.

“Another remarkable thing about this is the Ukrainian commitment to values that we all recognize, that we all espouse, that we all hold,” Taylor told the group. “They want to live in peace, they want to be able to elect their own leaders, educate their kids, take care of their parents. They don’t have big demands. They want to be a democracy.”

While they’re fighting for their own independence, Taylor said they’re also defending the United States against Russia.

“If Russia were to take over Ukraine, Russia would be on the border of NATO and would be a real threat to us since we’re committed to NATO’s defense,” he said.

While Taylor focused on Ukraine’s current position, Pressley asked Fawn Lake’s “own military expert” to give his assessment. He summoned to the podium Gen. John Jumper, a retired four-star general who served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Air Force from 2001–05.

Jumper said he continues to meet regularly with other four-star generals who have “shoved” their narrative of what should be taking place to the higher-ups.

“The consensus among military leaders and retired folks that I know is that we haven’t been aggressive enough in the help that we’ve given,” he said as some in the audience applauded—but not as loudly as when Taylor said Ukraine will prevail.

He wishes the artillery that’s making its way to Ukraine had been sent earlier and that “we could be doing more with UAVs,” drones or unmanned aerial vehicles used for everything from surveillance to carrying bombs.

“The artillery is finding its way in there, a little late, and it’s a robust package and I think it’s going to make a difference,” the retired general said.

As to questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military, Jumper said what’s been conveyed in the news is accurate. Morale as well as supplies are down. Taylor estimated the Russians have about 30% of the munitions it had at the start of the war.

“I think Putin runs out of munitions quicker than we think, he’s unable to resupply himself and at some point, he’s forced to make up a reason to slow down and back off,” Jumper said. “That’s what I believe.”

After a question about the likelihood of Putin crossing the nuclear threshold, Taylor said that America has “to be ready for this.” But he does not believe that Putin is crazy, suicidal or that he would attack a NATO nation.

Jumper said that as long as Ukraine keeps up the appearance of being on the defensive—defending their territory, people and rights—and “don’t try to turn this into a counter-offensive any more than necessary,” then Putin can’t give the excuse that he’s being invaded and has to resort to a nuclear attack.

“One thing about the Russians and the protocols we had all during the Cold War, they do understand the power of nuclear weapons,” the retired general said. “They do understand that to cross that threshold brings us into a whole new weapon of conflict on a global scale.”

