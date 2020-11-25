Former Brisben Center resident serves up meals—with gratitude—at homeless shelter

Coates also provides meals to people who live in area hotels and motels. Many have evictions on their credit report that prevent them from being able to rent another apartment, or are not able to find a unit within their price range locally.

“What do we do as a community when there is really no affordable housing?” she said. “With COVID, if the essential workers are your convenience store employees and your restaurant employees and they live in those hotels—how do we improve their quality of life if that’s what they go back to after they’ve made sure they’ve made America go around? Just imagine if we had more transitional housing, more affordable dwelling units.”

Coates said those who experience a housing crisis won’t go back to the situation that led to the crisis once they can figure out what it was.

“If people know what got them where they are, they won’t go there again,” she said. “But a lot of the time, people can’t identify it. There’s so much turmoil, they can’t see the bigger picture. In my opinion, there has to be a bridge between that and getting the housing that they need.”

Coates is grateful that the Brisben Center provided her with that bridge 22 years ago and she is thankful that she is in a position now to help the organization that helped her.

“People tell me I’ll be blessed [for what I do,]” she said. “But I don’t have to wait for the blessing. The blessing is that God allowed me to be in a position where I can do this.This is my why.”

