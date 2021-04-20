Former death row inmate to share story at Germanna event

“I am very proud of them. Culpeper is a small but interesting little town,” Hinton said. “It’s like you have to go to Washington, Alexandria to try to do something, but Culpeper is a nice, family-type town.”

Hinton holds his faith dearly as well as his late mother, who died while he was in prison.

“My mom brought us up to go to church from the age of 4, telling us about God and God can do everything but fail,” he said.

When Hinton grew up and left home, he strayed from church, but felt empty so he went back and he said his life blossomed again. The upbringing prepared him for when he was stuck in despair in a tiny cell.

“I was so angry I said well God don’t live here no more,” Hinton said. For three years, he said he did not want to hear God’s name until one morning he heard a fellow prisoner crying. The man’s mother had recently died.

“I sat back on that bed and realized that I had something to be thankful for, my mother was alive and I was alive as well and I decided I was going to make the best out of the rest of my life right there on death row,” Hinton said.