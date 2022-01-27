Former educators fighting for field turf at North Stafford, Colonial Forge high schools

Three Stafford County high schools have artificial field turf at their outdoor stadiums, but two retired educators who continue to work with teen athletes want to know when North Stafford and Colonial Forge high schools will get theirs.
“This is a parity issue of not being afforded the same quality competition turf fields that exist at three of our county schools,” Carol Lysher said, a retired educator and former instructional coordinator for health, physical education and driver education for Stafford County schools. “Every school on our schedule plays on field turf at their stadiums, including the Spotsylvania schools.”
Rene Daniels, director of communications for Spotsylvania’s school system, said between August 2019 and November 2020, field turf was installed at each of that county’s five high schools.
Former North Stafford High School teacher, counselor, athletic director and girls’ basketball team coach Margaret Lowry also told Stafford supervisors the county was moving in a “progressive direction” when they installed field turf at three of its county high schools, but never followed up with the remaining two.
“It’s time to catch up to today’s standards,” Lowry said. “These two schools deserve the same opportunities on quality fields as the three high schools that have had a turf field for the past seven and eight years.”
Lysher, who was a volunteer assistant coach for the North Stafford High School field hockey team last fall, said her players “had challenges” at times keeping up with players who had experience on artificial turf, and said Colonial Forge High School officials resorted to renting turf fields at Embrey Mill Park for their players.
“The only time we had practice on turf was at away games,” Lysher said. “We had to adjust our game play from grass to a fast turf.”
During rainy months, Lowry said Stafford’s grass athletic fields become a “mud fest” for players, and last year more than a dozen soccer and lacrosse teams at North Stafford and Colonial Forge high schools either had to cancel practices or practiced drills in parking lots or in the gymnasium.
“This is not parity, this is financial inequity,” Lowry said.
Stafford County has field turf at Brooke Point, Stafford and Mountain View high schools. Those fields were completed thanks to proffers, which is money paid by developers to help offset the impact of additional homes on schools, roads and surrounding infrastructure. Field turf for Stafford’s remaining two high schools was planned but unfunded under the school system’s Capital Improvement Plan, a document that changes as the needs and priorities of schools evolve or urgent repairs become necessary.
“The fields at North Stafford and Colonial Forge have always been unfunded projects in the [Capital Improvement Plan],” wrote Sandra Osborne, spokeswoman for Stafford County schools in a message to The Free Lance–Star. “There was never funding identified for these two turf fields. … At this point, these two fields are not included in either the [fiscal year 20]22 or 23 CIP.”
With Stafford County officials now poised to build a $141 million sixth high school by August 2025 on 83 acres of land along U.S. 17 in the Hartwood District, Lowry fears turf at that new school will take priority over Colonial Forge and North Stafford high schools.
“If they’re opening a new high school with a turf field and they’re still leaving Colonial Forge and North [Stafford] behind, that would be embarrassing,” Lowry said.
Stafford School Board Chairwoman Patricia Healy said she’s ready and willing to address the issue and look for funds to complete the work alongside county supervisors. Healy said she is “100 percent supportive” of field turf at Stafford’s remaining two high schools as soon as possible.
“I think this is a good conversation for the supervisors and schools to have together,” Healy said. “If we have to ask for help, let’s ask.”
Lowry said her own research of county finances proves money is traditionally left over at the end of any given fiscal year that could be used get the work underway.
“This has definitely got to be a county project,” Lowry said. “The School Board needs to recognize there’s an inequity issue here and the Board of Supervisors needs to be onboard to say we agree and we’re going to support you.”
Garrisonville District Supervisor Pam Yeung, whose district includes North Stafford High School, said she supports field turf at both schools.
“These students are disadvantaged because they are not on the same ‘playing field,’ included when seeking scholarships,” Yeung wrote in a message to The Free Lance–Star. “I supported it when I was on the School Board and my support has not changed.”
George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, who has constituents in his district whose children attend Colonial Forge High School, said after Lysher and Lowry spoke to supervisors last Tuesday, he immediately consulted with county staff to investigate the possibilities of local businesses contributing tax-deductible donations to the school division to help fund the two fields. Coen, who’s also a teacher at Colonial Forge, said his request considers options that “use any community, government or civilian” source that could possibly fund the new fields.
“They are exploring these avenues,” Coen said. “I asked staff to look into how to make this happen sooner rather than later.”
Lysher said there are draft plans for two new turf fields and Osborne confirmed the design work for both fields is complete, and the division is seeking cost estimates.
“That’s what spurred us on,” Lysher said. “We knew there was an end to the means.”
Those familiar with the qualities of field turf say there are advantages for athletes and for the bottom line in terms of money saved on maintenance and repairs.
“I think the consistency of the surface is an advantage,” University of Mary Washington women’s head soccer coach Scott Gerseny said. “Players have the same grip with their cleats and they’re not playing in a sandpit after a couple of weeks of the season.”
Gerseny said field turf is initially a big expense, but there’s very little maintenance in the long haul and that saves the university thousands of dollars on the mowing, striping, watering and repairs that natural grass fields need.
Gerseny said today’s field turf is artificial grass placed over a layer of tiny rubber pellets, but newer technology uses coconut husks or ground-up cork instead of the rubber pellets to keep the playing field surface temperature, which can get very high, closer to the air temperature.
“It’s a much cooler surface than the first generation of field turf.” Gerseny said. “All that rubber soaks up the sun, then radiates the heat to anybody standing on the field.
But with all of its positive benefits, turf fields have taken some hits in terms of player safety.
A November 2018 American Journal of Sports Medicine study examined the National Football League’s lower extremity injuries for a four-year period between the 2012 to 2016 regular seasons and concluded “synthetic turf surfaces have a causal impact on lower extremity injury.”
But Lowry said a study led by the University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in 2021 concluded newer turf fields have improved playing surfaces and shoe designers have created shoes that add more protection for the athletes when playing on turf fields.
That study concluded: “Artificial turf fields cause greater forces at the shoe-surface interface than natural grass fields; however, additional factors including shoe selection, turf infill, and player physique likely play a role.”
Lowry, who served 20 years at North Stafford High School, said every other high school in the same districts and regions as North Stafford and Colonial Forge play field hockey on artificial turf. She said students at those two high schools should be treated with as much equality as county leadership can dole out and added that those students are waiting patiently for the county to respond.
“When these kids are not having a chance to be as competitive and they’re having to go to rental fields, they can’t have a senior night at their home field, the whole picture of fairness to every kid in Stafford County is a deception,” Lowry said. “We’ve waited long enough.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438