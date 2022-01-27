Former educators fighting for field turf at North Stafford, Colonial Forge high schools

“They are exploring these avenues,” Coen said. “I asked staff to look into how to make this happen sooner rather than later.”

Lysher said there are draft plans for two new turf fields and Osborne confirmed the design work for both fields is complete, and the division is seeking cost estimates.

“That’s what spurred us on,” Lysher said. “We knew there was an end to the means.”

Those familiar with the qualities of field turf say there are advantages for athletes and for the bottom line in terms of money saved on maintenance and repairs.

“I think the consistency of the surface is an advantage,” University of Mary Washington women’s head soccer coach Scott Gerseny said. “Players have the same grip with their cleats and they’re not playing in a sandpit after a couple of weeks of the season.”

Gerseny said field turf is initially a big expense, but there’s very little maintenance in the long haul and that saves the university thousands of dollars on the mowing, striping, watering and repairs that natural grass fields need.