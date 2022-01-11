Former executive returning to lead Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Ryan DeWeese, who served previously as chief operating officer at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, will return Feb. 14 as the chief executive officer.

Before DeWeese took his current assignment, as chief operating officer at Ocala Health in Florida, in 2020, he worked as an assistant administrator at Reston Hospital Center, associate administrator at Johnston–Willis Hospital in Richmond and chief operating officer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Kentucky and at Spotsylvania.

“Ryan has developed his career at HCA Healthcare for more than a decade, developing his leadership skills with each step in his growth,” said Tim McManus, president of the capital division of HCA Healthcare. “We are excited to welcome him back to our team and have him take the helm at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center during this challenging time in the health care industry.”

DeWeese is a graduate of Penn State University, where he was a varsity swimmer, and holds a master’s in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He will live in the Fredericksburg community with his wife, Kara, and daughters, Chloe and Kensie.

