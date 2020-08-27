Former homeless student walks from Caroline to Boston College to begin classes

Wayne can speak from experience. The summer after he graduated—with a 4.4 GPA—from Caroline High School, he became displaced from his home. He moved in with a friend and saved up some money to buy a car to live in.

After that purchase, Wayne had only $6 left. He had been enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh, but he couldn't save up enough money for gas to get him there.

After six weeks of working 10- or 12-hour shifts at King's Dominion, using receipts to get one free meal daily at McDonald's and sleeping in his car, Wayne realized education was the only way to escape the cycle.

"I feel like people generally think that homeless people are lazy or need a job, but a lot of the times you don't even really have the chance to advance your position in life," he said. "You have no real opportunity to do much of anything. You're stuck and you have nowhere to go."

Wayne enrolled in Germanna, with the goal of transferring to a four-year college where he could live in a dorm. He went to see his advisor, Jordan Hewett, to obtain permission to take an accelerated schedule, starting with 18 credits.