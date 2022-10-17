Former local art teacher's clay prints celebrating African-American art on display at city visitor center

Most of us are familiar with clay as a medium for sculpting three-dimensional pieces, from the lumpy bowls your elementary-schooler brings home to hundred-dollar designer pottery.

Fewer of us are familiar with clay as a medium for two-dimensional print-making—but that's the medium that has captured artist Rondall James's vision for over a decade.

"I was hooked the first time I took a workshop [in this technique]," said James, who retired in 2016 after two decades working as an art teacher at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County and then Brooke Point High School in Stafford County. "I love the simplicity of it. I took printmaking at the undergrad level working with inks, and the inks were expensive. With this process, you can print on the clay with anything that will leave its impression. It's very accessible."

James's vibrant, colorful clay prints exploring Afrocentric themes are on display at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center through Friday.

The clay-printing process begins with applying a slip—or clay slurry colored with different pigments—to a handmade wooden printing plate. James then uses different objects that catch his interest—potato mashers, twisty straws, strips of paper, yarn, scraps of lace, gutter screens, hot plate holders—to make imprints in the slip and create his desired image.

In many of his pieces, he's used a scrap of a bedspread that his mother crocheted.

"So there's some of her art in my art," he said.

When he's finished arranging the image, James presses porous paper on top of the plate to capture the impression.

The process usually yields one finished print, but sometimes he makes duplicates if there is enough leftover slip.

James said he's always worked with clay and was a mask-maker earlier in his career. While working on a master's degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2007, he was briefly introduced to the clay-printing process through a paper another student wrote.

He was intrigued, and back in Fredericksburg, he called up local potter Dan Finnegan to ask if he knew anyone who printed in clay.

Finnegan told James that he knew of one artist who used the technique, Delaware-based potter and printmaker Mitch Lyons.

James traveled to Delaware to participate in a workshop led by Lyons and fell in love with clay-printing.

"I went back four or five times and worked with him," James said.

James was born and grew up in Hampton. In school, he was frequently taught by student teachers from Hampton University, a historically Black university founded in 1868.

"I remember when I was in fifth grade, there was a student teacher who did a series on African sculpture and African masks," James said.

He fell in love with the "big, bold images" and Afrocentric art has been an inspiration for him since then.

Some of his work has an element of social commentary, such as "Gentrification," which depicts a majority Black neighborhood morphing into a majority white neighborhood.

Some of it reflects a mood, such as "Yes We Can," which is a joyful image of dancing figures that celebrates the inauguration of Barack Obama, and "Freedom," which shows a female figure—James's granddaughter—shaking ocean water from her long braids.

Before he was a public school teacher, James worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections, teaching art to students in detention centers, and he arranged for their work to be displayed in the General Assembly building in Richmond.

After retiring from Brooke Point, James moved to Williamsburg. He's continued to teach as an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Washington and by giving lectures on the clay printmaking technique.