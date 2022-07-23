Former Log Cabin Market significantly damaged in fire

The former Log Cabin Market, a landmark in the Locust Grove area of Orange County, suffered significant damage during an early morning fire Saturday.

Crews from multiple departments in the area responded at 2:05 a.m. Saturday to assist Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 29 in fighting the fire, which was fully involved and quickly spreading, according to a news release from the LOW department.

The building had been empty for several years, but had most recently been used as an indoor–outdoor thrift shop, garage sale, yard sale, rummage shop and flea market, “all wrapped up in one,” according to a 2013 advertisement online. It was located in the 35000 block of Germanna Heights Drive in Locust Grove.

Crews from Mine Run Volunteer Fire Co. 21, Orange Volunteer Fire Co. 23, Orange County Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania County Station 7, and Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad worked into the early morning to prevent further spread of the fire.

Authorities could not assess the full extent of the damage on Saturday but wanted to let the public know that light smoke may emit from the structure.

“The use of heavy timber in the structure of the building did allow our firefighters time to control and extinguish the fire,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “However, the public may still see light smoke emitting from the structure for the next several days.”

Anyone who sees an active fire at the building is urged to call 911, said the chief, who also asked the public to stay away from the structure while the fire is being investigated.

No injuries were reported to the responders who remained on scene for several hours to keep the fire from reigniting. Anyone with information about the fire can contact Orange Fire and EMS at 540/672-7044.