Emmitt Marshall was the type of man who stayed busy. But he would drop what he was doing if someone needed help.

Marshall was the longest-tenured member of the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania County history. He died Sunday at 94.

He got a lot done in his more than three decades as the Berkeley District supervisor, but Marshall didn’t always wait for the government process to help the community.

His grandson, Berkeley District Supervisor Kevin Marshall, recalled a time in the early 2000s when his grandfather and other county businessmen bought playground equipment for Berkeley Elementary School when there was no funding.

“He would do things like that — help out community organizations — all the time,” Kevin Marshall said. “A lot of people, they grandstand and they showboat when they do something nice for somebody. He never did that. He’d do it and shake your hand, pat 'em on the back, smile and walk off. He wasn’t doing things in the community for recognition. He was doing it because this is our home, this is where we’re from, and you take care of your neighbors and take care of your community. He instilled that in me.”

Emmett Marshall served 34 years as a county supervisor, starting as a Democrat before switching to an independent. He first took office in 1980, when the county's population was 34,435. When he stepped aside after his term ended in 2013, the population had grown to 126,000.

In a 2014 Free Lance–Star article about his tenure as supervisor, Emmitt Marshall said, “I don't think there's anyone in the county that loves and respects the people they represent more than I do.”

The former supervisor also recounted some of the highlights during his time on the board.

During his first year on the board, Marshall served on a committee that negotiated an annexation agreement with Fredericksburg. Spotsylvania lost the land that went on to become the Central Park shopping center, but retained what was then the Spotsylvania Mall.

Another highlight for Marshall was Spotsylvania's purchase of the old FMC cellophane plant, where the longtime supervisor once worked. The plant became home to the Bowman Center that includes A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

“That turned out to be a very good move for the county,” Kevin Marshall said. But he added that there was more to the purchase of the FMC plant than tax revenue as far as his grandfather and then supervisor Hugh Cosner were concerned.

“Their focus was putting people back to work,” Kevin Marshall said.

Another highlight for Emmitt Marshall was the time he lobbied against a proposal in 2001 to sell the old Rappahannock Regional Jail for $1. He didn't agree with a negative $350,000 appraisal and suggested the jail be put on the market. The old jail ended up selling for $520,000 at an auction, and Spotsylvania split the proceeds with Fredericksburg and King George County.

Outside of his time as a supervisor, Marshall led an active life.

He and his brother Ryland operated a sawmill they ran for 60 years. He also was a farmer, hunt club member, auctioneer, timberland owner and church deacon. Marshall loved baseball and played slow-pitch softball.

Keven Marshall said his grandfather was a “big-time turkey hunter” and turkey caller, who often took him hunting and fishing as a boy and as an adult. He said his grandfather had great times, but the elder Marshall was also always teaching about nature when they were fishing or hunting.

Kevin Marshall said he learned what it takes to be a supervisor from his grandfather. He recalled board meeting packets being dropped off at his grandfather’s home so he could read through them. Kevin Marshall said he would read the packets, too.

He figures his grandfather proved an apt tutor, something that gave him a leg up as a young supervisor.

“It was a heck of an advantage,” Marshall said.

Emmitt Marshall was known for his knack of reaching compromises and being able to work with anyone.

"I'll compromise in a heartbeat, especially if I think I might lose," Marshall joked in 2014.

Supervisor David Ross served several years on the board with the elder Marshall, and remembered him as a “nice and kind” man you could trust.

“We didn’t always agree on everything, but I could tell I was around someone special, a learned person,” Ross said.

Marshall hammered home the point to his grandson that “you gotta talk to people, those you know and those you don’t,” Kevin Marshall said, adding that he was “extremely fortunate” to have his grandfather and his other grandparents to teach him.

“It was nice to have that in life,” Kevin Marshall said.

The family is receiving friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Covenant Funeral Service. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church.

