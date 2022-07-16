Former Moss clinic patient now on staff, helping others

When patients at the Lloyd Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg come into Cassandra Singleton’s office for help with paperwork, she knows exactly what they’re going through.

Not long ago, Singleton was on the other side of the desk. She was a patient at the free clinic from 2011–17, after she moved to Virginia and didn’t have a job or health insurance. Since November, she’s worked as office manager at the facility that provided $8.5 million in free services to more than 1,110 local residents in 2020.

While Singleton, 63, has a background in health care—she worked in hospitals and medical offices in Texas—she also has “a really good heart for the work that we do here,” said Karen Dulaney, executive director. “It’s extra special because of her past experiences.”

It’s also the first time in the clinic’s 29-year history that a former patient has transitioned to staff member. Others have volunteered at the clinic, which offers medical and dental care and a pharmacy for the uninsured or underinsured in the Fredericksburg area, Dulaney said, but none has become employed there before.

As office manager, Singleton has a lot of responsibilities, from making sure there’s toner in the printer to stocking paper products in the kitchen. But her primary duties are helping patients navigate the sometimes confusing—and lengthy—process of applying for Medicaid or filing the necessary paperwork to have their bills written off as charitable cases by Mary Washington Healthcare.

Each weekday, she may help eight to 10 people go over the list of needed documents. Interpreters are available to help with the many Latino patients, and Singleton said she’s also seeing an increase in the number of refugees from Afghanistan.

Patients applying for financial assistance from MWHC have to provide information about their illness or injury, household, work status, what assistance they may receive, their monthly expenses and bank account balances.

Sometimes, Singleton has to practice tough love and let people know that while she’s there to help them, they have to do their part as well if they want their bills excused. There are steps that must be followed, she said, and when people want to bypass them, she tries to get them on the right path.

“I do have a passion to assist people and I also have a stern attitude with the ones who are stubborn, I would say,” she said. “I try to encourage them and let them know that I am here to help you, I’m not trying to hinder you in this process. There are things that you have to do to help yourself. With both of us working together cohesively, we can get this done because it’s gonna be kind of a lengthy process.”

Singleton files client’s paperwork with various medical offices in the area and anyone who’s ever done that knows what’s required can differ from one provider to the next—and that the tasks can be fraught with frustration. One patient may have been billed by four or five different practices within the health-care system and she sends along the patient’s financial status—and whether the person has been approved for assistance by MWHC—to all those places.

“My cup runneth over,” she said, laughing and noting she sometimes has to take a deep breath and keep moving forward. “I do a lot of exercise breathing throughout the day.”

Singleton also is the custodian of medical records and makes sure the paper trail of a person’s application for Medicaid or disability status, as well as medical history, is entered into the electronic system. Being “old school,” she also keeps hard copies, filed away in her desk drawer in alphabetical order.

That proved helpful when “some people accidentally deleted my files from the system,” she said. “I was like, Well, thank God I still had a hard copy.”

As a former patient, Singleton recalled the way staff members, volunteers and providers who donated their time to the clinic helped when she needed regular checkups, mammograms or treatment for a rotator cuff issue.

“They were so warm and helpful with me when I was going through different issues and they treated me so good,” she said.

Apart from work, Singleton is active with Emmanuel AME Church in Stafford County, where she’s volunteered in the office and worked in the food bank and on clothes drives. A Stafford resident, she describes herself as happily divorced and “Nana” to six grandchildren, and she enjoys activities and day trips with family and church friends.

Her son, Chadrick Minniefield, lives in Fredericksburg and encouraged her to move to the area from Texas. He has a Ph.D. in finance—the family calls him their “financial guru”—and he also encouraged her to go back to school and get her degree in business administration. She did just that and got the medical treatment she needed at Moss while she studied.

She graduated in 2017 and did various other jobs before she was hired at the free clinic last fall.

“I thank God for Karen Dulaney for giving me a chance, and I love my position,” she said. “I love helping people.”