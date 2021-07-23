Former Olympian leaves Stafford to focus on different kind of empowerment

“In the world of taekwondo, she was known as the coach who would fight for equality for everyone and safety for all the athletes,” he said. “Now she’s got a broader stage and a bigger scope.”

Limas, 55, is the CEO of PAVE Prevention, which stands for Proactive Anti-Violence and Education. While it focuses on ways to keep incidents from turning into active-shooter situations—another headline in the news regularly—it will be familiar territory for Limas.

“In sports and in general, and I’ve been coaching and teaching all my life, we’re trying to empower people to be better, to pursue their dreams, to be productive, to be a better wife, a better husband, a better sibling, to be a better boss,” she said. “As corny as it seems, that’s what I felt I was contributing as a martial arts instructor, giving people confidence to move forward.”

Luis Jimenez, PAVE’s chief financial officer, says she’s translated her whole career of martial arts and coaching to the business world and made the transition “so gracefully and easy.”

“It is great to work with her and see how she brings out people’s potential with her skills and knowledge,” he wrote in an email.

‘ONE OF THE GREATEST’