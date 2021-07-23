Former Olympian leaves Stafford to focus on different kind of empowerment

For most of her storied career in martial arts, which included earning America’s first Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, Arlene Limas didn’t just battle opponents on the mat.
As a coach and instructor, she also fought to keep young athletes “safe from predatory coaches and teammates.” Those skilled in the most combative sports—taekwondo, judo and boxing—clearly had the physical abilities to defend themselves, but “something was missing,” she said.
They weren’t able to recognize signs of abuse and coercion from those they trusted, Limas said. Their experiences sound eerily similar to accounts by more than 150 girls and young women who said they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, doctor for the USA Gymnastics team.
Limas worked on drills to help youngsters recognize potential threats—as well as develop their athletic skills—during almost 30 years at Power Kix Martial Arts, her studio in North Stafford. As she’s kicked into gear the next phase of her life—returning to her native Chicago to be with the elders in her family—she plans to share some of the same strategies used in sports to help corporations decrease violence in the workplace and in turn, increase productivity.
Mike Didyk, who was one of her first students in 1993 and has taken over as Power Kix’s owner, believes she’s got the perfect skill set for it.
“In the world of taekwondo, she was known as the coach who would fight for equality for everyone and safety for all the athletes,” he said. “Now she’s got a broader stage and a bigger scope.”
Limas, 55, is the CEO of PAVE Prevention, which stands for Proactive Anti-Violence and Education. While it focuses on ways to keep incidents from turning into active-shooter situations—another headline in the news regularly—it will be familiar territory for Limas.
“In sports and in general, and I’ve been coaching and teaching all my life, we’re trying to empower people to be better, to pursue their dreams, to be productive, to be a better wife, a better husband, a better sibling, to be a better boss,” she said. “As corny as it seems, that’s what I felt I was contributing as a martial arts instructor, giving people confidence to move forward.”
Luis Jimenez, PAVE’s chief financial officer, says she’s translated her whole career of martial arts and coaching to the business world and made the transition “so gracefully and easy.”
“It is great to work with her and see how she brings out people’s potential with her skills and knowledge,” he wrote in an email.
‘ONE OF THE GREATEST’
Limas started her martial arts training at age 5, competed in karate at age 7 and earned her first black belt at age 13. She dreamed of being in the Olympics and when she learned that taekwondo would be added as a demonstration sport in Seoul, South Korea, in 1988, she switched her focus from hand-to-hand combat to front and side kicks.
Taekwondo is to Koreans what baseball and apple pie represent to Americans. The hosts were so sure their delegation would sweep all the medals, they didn’t have “The Star-Spangled Banner” available when the 5-foot 8-inch, 135-pound Limas captured the gold in the welterweight division.
It didn’t matter. She started singing a cappella, motioning to American fans and U.S. servicemembers in the audience to join her.
It was the first of many crowning achievements. When she was inducted into the Polish Sports Hall of Fame in 2019—one of seven such halls to which she belongs, including the Taekwondo Hall of Fame—Polish officials called her “one of the greatest taekwondo athletes of the 20th century.” She won nine national and world championships and was undefeated in international competition.
Two years after the Olympics, she moved to the Washington area and started managing a karate school before she opened Power Kix. It expanded several times and at its busiest, grew to a state-of-the-art facility.
She trained more than 10,000 students and helped more than 2,500 of them earn their black belts. She watched young people develop into doctors and lawyers, teachers, firefighters and law enforcement leaders.
“Many families have shared multiple generations with us,” she said. “It’s been very rewarding.”
Jennifer Connelly, a Stafford teacher, was among many who wished Limas well in her venture. On Power Kix’s Facebook page, Connelly posted that “we are blessed to have had time with you” and that her child “will always have a part of you in him because of everything he was taught.”
Bill Spivey, who lives in Alaska, said he had worked with taekwondo athletes for more than 20 years, and Limas was “one of the coaches I have most admired. Thank you for once again teaching through personal action that the building of character and respect and honor of our elders is fundamental to our practice of martial arts.”
PREVENTING DISASTER
The death of Limas’ father a few years ago, the onset of the pandemic and the need to make sure her mother and aunts and uncles in Chicago were doing OK got her thinking it was time for the next phase of her life. Limas decided to become a consultant and offer corporations a grown-up version of the empowerment training she had taught athletes.
“This type of work, empowerment self-defense, it’s been around for years, and it’s been proven, but it’s never moved to the mainstream,” she said.
Her goal with PAVE Prevention is to package the training for businesses and to partner with a psychologist to offer organizations an assessment of what areas their training can benefit them.
She realizes that most people equate violence prevention with extreme issues like assault or shootings. But there’s bullying, coercion and about eight other steps that lead up to a violent encounter.
“If we can stop it before it gets to that, if we can give people the tools at work, maybe that domestic violence situation at home doesn’t spill over to an active shooter situation at work,” she said. “If you really think about it, if we don’t heal from a violent or traumatic event, we’re more likely to turn to substance abuse and we’re more likely to be an abuser ourselves.
“And so much productivity is lost. We’re robbing people of being the best mother, best father, best sibling, best employee they can be because we’re not dealing with the violence.”
PAVE Prevention is spending this year working with six companies to test their strategies, drills and training sessions. Then, PAVE will gather data, adjust the program accordingly and actively pursue “real clients” in 2022, Limas said.
She’ll regularly visit Power Kix for black belt exams, summer camps or other training sessions. Late last year, when she announced her decision to leave the studio, she laughed that she would still be around—and that she was grateful for all the students who crossed her path.
“It’s been the gift of a lifetime,” she said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425