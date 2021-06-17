Former Roxbury Mills property downtown to go back on the market

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is putting the former Roxbury Mills property in downtown Fredericksburg on the market.
The RACSB purchased the 1.4-acre property at the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Jackson Street in September 2019 for $3.75 million, hoping to consolidate its offices there.
Then COVID-19 hit, putting plans for the Roxbury Mills complex on the back burner.
RACSB’s decision to sell the property was discussed during a city Economic Development Authority meeting earlier this week. Several EDA members supported a proposal to spend up to $15,000 on an architectural firm to help RASCB come up with a strategic vision on how the property could be used, but it did not pass.
EDA member Chris Waller spearheaded the effort and said it could involve city planning officials, EDA officials and others who could underscore important components of any development that happened with the site.
Waller said conceptual plans and considerations developed by the architects could be included in the information a broker would share with interested developers when the property goes on the market.
Saving historic structures was a key concern.
Other EDA members said they were skeptical of putting that much money into something developers could ignore. Other members said they’d be more interested in investing in the project, arguing that a stake in the project could give the EDA leverage in how the property is developed.
Waller won over two authority members, but his motion to proceed died on a 3–3 vote, with one EDA member absent.
Bill Freehling, the city’s economic development director, said after the meeting that he didn’t think the EDA would continue to pursue the idea.
RACSB Executive Director Jane Yaun said her board voted recently to put the Roxbury Mills property up for sale, something she expects will happen in the next month or so. She said the community services board has no debt on the property.
Yaun said that just before the pandemic hit, the RASCB had begun to meet with an architect and reviewed plans with the city. When COVID became a reality, she said the community services board put all capital projects on hold.
“As we’re coming out of pandemic, and at the same time evaluating services, mental health needs have skyrocketed,” she said, making it necessary to find space for services as quickly as possible. “And when the Creative Maker District passed [for the area the parcel is in], we concluded that the original purpose we bought the parcel for and the vision of that district didn’t match.”
The new Creative Maker Zoning District, approved in September 2020, is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and be affordable for small and first-time business owners involved in such things as equipment repair, woodworking and cabinet building, publishing and lithography, and computer design and development.
The district also uses a form-based code that adds standards to the zoning ordinance to ensure any future development is compatible in form and scale to adjacent residential neighborhoods.
“Instead of trying to shoehorn plans in that spot that wouldn’t fit into the vision for that area, we’re going to look elsewhere,” Yaun said.
She said her board had been receptive to the idea that the EDA might provide money to help with visioning for the property, but that its members weren’t keen on spending money themselves that could instead be used for services.
Yaun said turning the farm and garden center into the hub that the RACSB envisioned would have involved “a big price tag, costs that we imagine would have gone up” since the acquisition of the property.
“There was also the real hope that some of the historic, character structures would have been saved, and we didn’t have the resources to do that,” she said.
But she said it would take considerable money and resources to preserve warehouses on the site, something that isn’t part of RACSB’s core mission.
“The location was so good here, and we were thinking in the future that we could expand services here,” said Yaun. “But coming out of COVID, we have spaces with two and three therapists sharing one office. We definitely need space right now, and we’ll be looking for alternative space very soon.”
In other business at the EDA meeting on Monday, staff said the EDA would no longer pursue the purchase of a parcel of land in the Battlefield Industrial Park with the idea of encouraging a sale by breaking it up into smaller pieces.
Freehling said the EDA assigned the contract to the city, which intends to develop it into a bus lot for city schools.
“The EDA decided not to pursue the purchase of the remainder of the 56 acres, which is still on the market,” he said.
Included in that remaining parcel is acreage that Downtown Greens has expressed interest in buying.
