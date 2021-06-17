Former Roxbury Mills property downtown to go back on the market

The district also uses a form-based code that adds standards to the zoning ordinance to ensure any future development is compatible in form and scale to adjacent residential neighborhoods.

“Instead of trying to shoehorn plans in that spot that wouldn’t fit into the vision for that area, we’re going to look elsewhere,” Yaun said.

She said her board had been receptive to the idea that the EDA might provide money to help with visioning for the property, but that its members weren’t keen on spending money themselves that could instead be used for services.

Yaun said turning the farm and garden center into the hub that the RACSB envisioned would have involved “a big price tag, costs that we imagine would have gone up” since the acquisition of the property.

“There was also the real hope that some of the historic, character structures would have been saved, and we didn’t have the resources to do that,” she said.

But she said it would take considerable money and resources to preserve warehouses on the site, something that isn’t part of RACSB’s core mission.