Former Stafford Democrat Committee Chair seeks Senate District 27 seat

Stafford’s former Democratic Committee Chair Ben Litchfield is running for state senator next November in District 27, a new election district that includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as well as Fredericksburg.

Litchfield, who moved to Stafford in 2015, describes himself as an “Old School Democrat” who grew up in a blue-collar family in Pittsfield, Mass. He graduated from the Howard University School of Law and then worked for the federal government focusing on regulating large mortgage companies, banks, debt collectors and student lenders. He now works as a consumer financial services attorney for the Buckley law firm in Washington.

Litchfield said the biggest challenges he sees in the region are jobs, transportation and education. He said small business owners he’s met regionally tell him trying to recruit information technology workers or those with other trade skills is difficult. Litchfield said he strongly favors bringing back technical training and trades to regional high schools and community colleges to help prepare young graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to find good jobs locally that pay a living wage.

“It doesn’t have to be a college-bound career,” Litchfield said. “We don’t want everybody going to work in Northern Virginia, D.C., or Richmond. We’d like to keep business here.”

Virginia Senate District 27 was formed as a result of redistricting. Currently, residents in the region fall under Senate District 28, represented by Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Westmoreland, which includes parts of King George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties.

Litchfield is, so far, the only Democrat to declare their candidacy, and his Republican opponent has yet to be determined. Del. Tara Durant of Stafford and Matt Strickland, an Army veteran and owner of Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania, have announced they will run for the GOP nomination.

