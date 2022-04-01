 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Stafford Democrat Committee Chair seeks Senate District 27 seat

  • 0
Ben Litchfield

Litchfield

 James Baron

Stafford’s former Democratic Committee Chair Ben Litchfield is running for state senator next November in District 27, a new election district that includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as well as Fredericksburg.

Litchfield, who moved to Stafford in 2015, describes himself as an “Old School Democrat” who grew up in a blue-collar family in Pittsfield, Mass. He graduated from the Howard University School of Law and then worked for the federal government focusing on regulating large mortgage companies, banks, debt collectors and student lenders. He now works as a consumer financial services attorney for the Buckley law firm in Washington.

Litchfield said the biggest challenges he sees in the region are jobs, transportation and education. He said small business owners he’s met regionally tell him trying to recruit information technology workers or those with other trade skills is difficult. Litchfield said he strongly favors bringing back technical training and trades to regional high schools and community colleges to help prepare young graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to find good jobs locally that pay a living wage.

People are also reading…

“It doesn’t have to be a college-bound career,” Litchfield said. “We don’t want everybody going to work in Northern Virginia, D.C., or Richmond. We’d like to keep business here.”

Virginia Senate District 27 was formed as a result of redistricting. Currently, residents in the region fall under Senate District 28, represented by Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Westmoreland, which includes parts of King George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties.

Litchfield is, so far, the only Democrat to declare their candidacy, and his Republican opponent has yet to be determined. Del. Tara Durant of Stafford and Matt Strickland, an Army veteran and owner of Gourmeltz restaurant in Spotsylvania, have announced they will run for the GOP nomination.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert