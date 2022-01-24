 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Stafford deputy indicted in fatal on-duty crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Former Stafford deputy indicted in fatal on-duty crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A former Stafford County sheriff’s deputy was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Monday in connection with an incident last summer in which a 44-year-old Norfolk man was killed in North Stafford.

John Joseph Yenchak III was also indicted by a Stafford grand jury on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The charges stem from the death of Jesse Michael Schertz, who was crossing State Route 610 shortly after midnight on July 9 at Center Street when he was struck by Yenchak’s cruiser.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Yenchak, who was on duty that morning, was heading east when Schertz was struck. Schertz, who had a lengthy career in the Marine Corps, died at the scene; Yenchak no longer works for the Sheriff’s Office.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 felony that carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is serving a special prosecutor in the case. Yenchak had not been arrested as of Monday night, but court records indicate that he will be released on an unsecured bond once the warrants are served.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert