Former Stafford resident Carlos Del Toro nominated for Navy's top position
Former Stafford resident Carlos Del Toro nominated for Navy's top position

The White House has announced former Stafford County resident Carlos Del Toro as its pick for the next Secretary of the Navy.

Del Toro, a defense contractor, lived in North Stafford’s Hampton Oaks neighborhood in the early 2000s before moving to Mount Vernon. While in Stafford, he served in a variety of community roles, including the University of Mary Washington’s board of visitors and the Rappahannock Goodwill board of directors. In 2007, he ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic Party’s nominee against Republican Del. Mark Cole in Virginia’s 88th House District.

A 1983 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Del Toro served in a variety of assignments both at sea and ashore during his 22-year naval career. On Dec. 8, 2001, he was commanding officer of Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley, the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke class destroyer, at the time of its commissioning. Retiring as a commander, Del Toro then served as a White House fellow, working in the Office of Management and Budget during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Del Toro, whose nomination for Navy secretary came last week, eventually founded SBG Technology Solutions in Alexandria, where he has served as president and CEO for nearly two decades. The company is involved in defense programs related to shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and space systems.

Carlos Del Toro

Del Toro

 James Baron

James Scott Baron:

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

