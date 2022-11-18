 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Stafford student charged in double slaying in Dumfries

Desmond Malcolm Daniel

A former student at two Stafford County high schools was arrested late Wednesday in connection with the killing of a man and woman in Dumfries, police said.

Desmond Malcolm Daniel, 24, of Woodbridge, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and entering a dwelling to commit murder.

He is being held without bond.

According to Prince William Police reports, officers responded to the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting. Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries were found in the basement with multiple gunshot wounds. Gainey had a prior relationship with Daniel. Police said the suspect forced his way into the home just prior to the shootings.

Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

A family dog, a male Pitbull mix, was also shot and had to be euthanized as the result of his injuries, police said.

Daniel was identified as a suspect and officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported that Daniel's vehicle had entered a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport. Airport police and Virginia State Police, with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, found the vehicle in the lot shortly before 2 a.m. and took Daniel into custody without incident.

Daniel, known as "Mimo," graduated in 2016 from Stafford High School, where he played basketball and ran track. He previously attended Colonial Forge High School, where he also played on the basketball team. He attended Old Dominion University after high school.

Daniel was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Prince William General District Court.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

