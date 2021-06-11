Former Stafford Supervisor and local musician Pete Fields dies at 65

Friends and colleagues remember former Stafford County Supervisor Pete Fields as a "masterful" musician and a knowledgeable and dedicated elected official.
Fields, 65, who served as the George Washington District supervisor from 2000–2007, died Wednesday evening at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington from complications associated with prostate cancer.
“He was a Renaissance man,” said former Supervisor David Beiler, who served with Fields on the Stafford board. “He may have been my best friend.”
Fields, who lived in Falls Church at the time of his death, became the first Democrat to win a local election in Stafford County in a decade when he defeated incumbent Alvin Bandy in 1999.
“He had terminal cancer, but they were still looking at extending his life for a number of years,” fellow musician and friend Peter Mealy said Friday. “Two nights ago, he took a total downturn, went immediately on life support and died the next day.”
Fields served as a Stafford supervisor for two terms before serving on the county’s Planning Commission. He left Stafford in 2012 to pursue a music career in the Washington area.
“He was a masterful solo guitarist,” said Mealy. “He was classically trained, but he was also adept at jazz, very much into all forms of South American music, Portuguese music. He really had an encyclopedic knowledge and a mastery of many styles.”
Mealy, who formerly managed Picker’s Supply in Fredericksburg, knew Fields for over 40 years. He first met Fields at the downtown music store and the two would frequently perform as a guitar duo.
Mealy was surprised when Fields, who was busy writing, arranging, engineering and producing music, decided to run for office as a county supervisor.
“He was a smart guy, well read, very well spoken and very politically aware,” said Mealy. “He took that political awareness and ran for office.”
Those who served with Fields during his time in county government remember him as an even-tempered official who worked graciously with everyone on both sides of the political aisle.
Beiler first met Fields in 1997 when he was running as the Reform Party candidate for the Falmouth District supervisor seat. He won, and the pair became friends.
"He wound up doing the music for my campaign commercials," said Beiler.
Beiler said just a couple years later, the Stafford Democrats met at Field's house to select a suitable candidate to run against Bandy as supervisor in what was an extremely conservative George Washington voting district at that time. That night, the group selected Fields as their candidate.
“[Fields] had a ponytail down to his waist and a beard,” said Beiler. “He was intelligent, articulate, up on the issues.”
Beiler said Fields kept an even keel during his tenure, devoting himself to improving the quality of life for Stafford resident and sticking up for people who Belier said “didn't get represented very well.”
Although Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings said he and Fields were at opposite ends of the political spectrum, the two saw eye-to-eye on a number of issues.
“I had a great deal of respect for him," said Snellings. “He did what he believed was in the best interest of Stafford County and he was also the greatest guitar player I ever heard in my life.”
Mealy said as of Friday afternoon, arrangements were being made for a musical memorial to Fields, but details were not yet available.
