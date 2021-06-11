Former Stafford Supervisor and local musician Pete Fields dies at 65

Mealy, who formerly managed Picker’s Supply in Fredericksburg, knew Fields for over 40 years. He first met Fields at the downtown music store and the two would frequently perform as a guitar duo.

Mealy was surprised when Fields, who was busy writing, arranging, engineering and producing music, decided to run for office as a county supervisor.

“He was a smart guy, well read, very well spoken and very politically aware,” said Mealy. “He took that political awareness and ran for office.”

Those who served with Fields during his time in county government remember him as an even-tempered official who worked graciously with everyone on both sides of the political aisle.

Beiler first met Fields in 1997 when he was running as the Reform Party candidate for the Falmouth District supervisor seat. He won, and the pair became friends.

"He wound up doing the music for my campaign commercials," said Beiler.

Beiler said just a couple years later, the Stafford Democrats met at Field's house to select a suitable candidate to run against Bandy as supervisor in what was an extremely conservative George Washington voting district at that time. That night, the group selected Fields as their candidate.