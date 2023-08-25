In front of the town hall of Oswego, New York, is a statue of Mary Edwards Walker, a 19th-century women’s rights activist, abolitionist, dress reformer, Army surgeon, prisoner of war and the first and still the only female recipient of the Medal of Honor.

She’s depicted leaning against a lectern that is inscribed with one of her own quotes: “I have got to die before people will know who I am and what I have done.”

One hundred and four years after Walker’s death in 1919, she is being honored by the U.S. Army, which on Friday officially renamed Fort A.P. Hill, its garrison in Caroline County, after her.

Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region; retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the 44th Surgeon General of the Army; Walker’s great-great-grandniece and nephew; members of the Army’s Naming Commission; and representatives from local government were among those on hand for the official unveiling of Fort Walker.

It was fitting that the redesignation occurred the day before Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, Bredenkamp said.

“Women have been and remain a central and invaluable part of the Army,” he said, noting that Fort Walker is now the only Army garrison in the country named solely for a woman.

West, who is the first Black woman to have achieved the rank of lieutenant general, said that, “If there had been no Dr. Walker, there would have been no Dr. West.”

“My awe and gratitude to her is profound,” West said.

Walker was born in Oswego in 1832 to abolitionist and nonconforming parents who supported her right to a comprehensive education. She first worked as a teacher and saved money to attend Syracuse Medical College, becoming only the second woman to graduate.

She married a fellow student and together they opened a private practice. When the Civil War broke out, Walker petitioned the Union Army for a commission to serve as a surgeon.

“She had the training and she was ready, but there was no precedent for her service, so she worked as a contract nurse,” said Alexandra Kolleda, education specialist at the U.S. Army Women’s Museum at Fort Gregg–Adams.

Eventually Walker’s skills were recognized by a commanding officer and she was allowed to work as a surgeon. She treated wounded soldiers at the battles of Fredericksburg and Chickamauga and even went behind enemy lines to treat civilians, Kolleda said.

Walker was finally employed by the Army as its first female surgeon. In 1864, she was captured, charged as a spy and held for four months as a prisoner of war in Richmond.

In 1865, President Andrew Johnson personally granted her the Medal of Honor, which she wore every day for the rest of her life.

The citation reads that Walker, “has rendered valuable service to the Government, and her efforts have been earnest and untiring in a variety of ways,” and that she “has devoted herself with much patriotic zeal to the sick and wounded soldiers, both in the field and hospitals, to the detriment of her own health, and has also endured hardships as a prisoner of war four months in a Southern prison while acting as contract surgeon.”

Walker went on to become a writer, lecturer and advocate for women’s suffrage, health care and dress reform.

The restrictive corsets and voluminous dresses of her time made it hard for Walker to perform her job in the field, Kolleda said.

“She wanted to be able to dress comfortably, so she wore pantaloons under skirts and then gave up the skirts completely,” Kolleda said.

Later in life, Walker wore jackets, trousers and a top hat. She was frequently ridiculed for her clothing and in 1870, she was arrested in New Orleans for being dressed as a man.

“Everywhere she went, she made a scene,” said Kolleda.

In 1917, the Army revised eligibility requirements for the Medal of Honor and rescinded the citation from 911 individuals, Walker included. The new standards required the recipient to have demonstrated valor in direct contact with the enemy.

“She argued for it back,” Koleda said. “There are stories that when they came to collect it from her, she refused to give it back.”

Walker’s Medal of Honor was eventually legally restored to her, but not until 1977. She died in 1919.

During the redesignation ceremony, West said that renaming “allows us to reach into our nation’s storehouse of faithful citizens and bring forward those whose accomplishments have dimmed.”

During her lifetime, Walker “had to speak out so strongly” to be heard, said George DeMass, historian for the town of Oswego. And she was aware that it might take a very long time for people to listen, he said.

“Before I came here, I went to her grave,” DeMass said. “I told her, ‘Dr. Mary, thank you for what you’ve done, and for what you’re still doing.’”