Foster family approvals down significantly since COVID-19 pandemic

Far fewer families are completing foster parent training now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to United Methodist Family Services, a statewide nonprofit that provides therapeutic foster care to Virginia kids.

The organization, which has an office in Fredericksburg, reported last month that the number of local families completing foster parent training is down 90%.

Statewide, approvals are down 37%, UMFS reported.

"What put things in a downward trajectory is COVID," said Joshua Lewis, a resource parent guide with UMFS. "When COVID hit, everyone was reeling from that. Life came to a standstill. So, the last thing on people's minds was: I think this is a great time to become a foster parent. That was really critical to seeing some of the challenges that we've seen."

Compounding the challenge is that of the 5,200 children in foster care in Virginia, 60% or more are age 10 or older.

"Generally speaking, it's much more difficult to find families that are in a place in their life or have the comfort level to work with kids who are older," Lewis said. "That already is a constant challenge."

As children grow older in the foster care system, their chances of finding a safe, permanent home decrease, Lewis said. Kids who age out of foster care without achieving permanency are at greater risk of negative outcomes such as homelessness, unemployment, incarceration and substance use disorder, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

"We have our antennas picking up signals around other things in society — human trafficking, sex trafficking, homelessness, mass incarceration," Lewis said. "The kids that are in foster care — they are at a higher risk for all of those things. If we want to impact the homeless crisis or human trafficking, we need to step into the lives of people in foster care. They are the most vulnerable."

Providing a child with a safe, stable foster home can be one way to combat these negative outcomes. It is also one of the few "things we can do in life that truly, truly can change and alter people's lives," Lewis said.

That includes not only the child's life, but the foster parent's life and all those who might be inspired by watching a parent, friend or coworker foster a child.

Fostering is "planting seeds for the future we may never see bloom and blossom ourselves, but that will flourish decades from now," Lewis said.

Spotsylvania County resident Sahra White is a foster parent who was inspired to become a foster parent by her own experience in the system.

"That gave me compassion for these types of situations," she said. "I thought, I have to do something so I’m still a part of this and doing what I feel like I should be doing."

White, who is a single mom to three biological children, started fostering through UMFS almost six years ago. Her foster children have been as young as 6 and as old as 15 when they came to her.

White's first placement was a 12-year-old girl and she ended up adopting that girl and her two siblings. In December, she adopted two more of her fosters — brothers who are 16 and 9.

"The house is full of chaos, but it's full of love, too," White said.

She described watching one of the brothers she adopted in December open his Christmas presents and start crying over a new pair of shoes.

"[That] lights a fire in me to keep going and keep doing what I’m doing," White said. "My heart is so full from [fostering]. There's nothing else I’ve ever done, besides being a mom to my biological children, that has filled my heart the way fostering does."

White said the team at UMFS has provided "tons of support" and that she considers them part of her family.

Lewis said new foster parents will be "joining a really strong community of other foster parents right in the local community and will continue to receive amazing resources through our organization."

He encourages those who have any kind of interest in fostering to reach out to UMFS.

"The idea of fostering or adopting seems to be so overwhelming," he said. "We just encourage people, if just want to learn more, just reach out to us. We're not selling a product. We really just love to provide information and information becomes empowering to people, as they're thinking through this."

UMFS's Fredericksburg office can be contacted at 540/898-1773 or by email at fredericksburg@umfs.org. Find out more about fostering at umfs.org.