Four King George grads at U.S. Naval Academy

“King George High School’s proximity to Dahlgren is a big asset, but only because Jon brings the reality of STEM, the Navy and USNA into the school,” Ripley said.

As is the case with most area high school students, those at King George can choose from Advanced Placement and honors classes and also take dual enrollment with Rappahannock Community College. The high school houses the Commonwealth Governor’s School, but students also can choose to attend the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School.

‘SENSE OF PRIDE’

De La Rosa comes from a family of service. One older brother, Brandon, graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in 2014 and another, Fernando, from the Naval Academy in 2018. Her father retired from the Air Force and her late grandfather served in Vietnam and retired as an Army sergeant major.

After she graduates in May, she will report to the USS Forrest Sherman in Norfolk to begin training to become a surface warfare officer.

Green, who said she always wanted to be a part of something bigger than herself, has to choose a career path soon and hopes to become a Navy or Marine pilot. “As of now, what my next five years will hold is unknown, but I am excited to see what’s in store,” she said.