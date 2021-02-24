Four King George grads at U.S. Naval Academy

Elena De La Rosa is well aware that many people she comes in contact with at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis—as well as those who live outside the Fredericksburg area—would have a hard time recognizing her hometown.
“Most people can’t even point out King George on the map,” she said, “but having so many of us here from the same humble beginnings proves that King George High School breeds a caliber of student that are competitive, intelligent and service-oriented.”
De La Rosa, 22, is a senior—a 1/C Midshipman in academy lingo—and one of four King George High School graduates at the naval academy. This year, there’s a King George alum representing every class at the academy, from 4/C, which is the freshman or “plebe” year, to De La Rosa and her fellow seniors, known as “firsties.”
She’s joined by Briana Green, 21, a junior; Jacob Williams, a 24-year-old sophomore who served in the Marine Corps for four years then transitioned to the academy; and Katherine Healey, 18, a freshman.
Having four midshipmen from one school at the same time is an anomaly, said Capt. Jim Ripley, who oversees Navy officers who work with high schools in Northern Virginia.
But it’s not unusual for King George to have more than one graduate in Annapolis at a time, said Terri Morrison, the school’s counseling secretary and scholarship coordinator. For instance, five students received appointments from 2012 to 2014.
The county’s proximity to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren is a big factor, she said, as are the number of King George residents who are former service members or current employees at the Navy base.
Even so, receiving an appointment to a military academy is like being recognized as a “blue chip athlete,” said Maj. Grant Callahan, who runs the NJROTC program at King George with Sgt. Maj. Ed Frank. Three of the four current midshipmen at Annapolis went through their program.
Recognizing that people would understand a sports analogy, Callahan put it this way: “Getting accepted into the USNA is comparable to a high school football or softball player earning a full scholarship to play at Alabama or an equivalent Division 1 powerhouse,” he said.
He and Frank reviewed recent application data for the Naval Academy and were “unaware of any other school of similar size that has produced as many students accepted to the Naval Academy” as King George High School had. “This prestigious accomplishment is unique.”
‘ONE OF THE BEST’
The Naval Academy has information officers, known as Blue and Gold Officers, or BOGs, assigned to every high school to provide potential students and parents information about the process of being appointed to a military academy.
The one who serves King George County is Jon Dachos and “he is one of the best” at making sure local students are prepared, Ripley said.
Dachos covers 13 high schools in Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck. He’s noticed over the years that many candidates for the Naval Academy are well-versed in STEM, events that focus on science, technology, engineering and math, and have participated in classes or summer camps sponsored by the Navy at Dahlgren and other locations.
Like others interviewed, Dachos, a King George resident, passed along credit when asked how one school is the home to so many Naval Academy students.
“I think the rural community of King George produces some talented candidates,” he said. “We have great support from the students, parents, teachers, counselors, USNA admissions and Jim Ripley’s team.”
STEM classes offered at the high school and King George Middle School help get them prepared, Ripley said. About two-thirds of the midshipmen at the Naval Academy are STEM majors and even those focusing on English and history have to take three semesters of calculus, chemistry and physics along with engineering classes, Ripley said.
Because King George only has one middle school and one high school, it’s easier to get the message across that students need to start algebra in middle school so they’re ready for calculus by high school. Dachos is able to spend as much time with middle-schoolers as high-schoolers, Ripley said.
That’s more difficult in surrounding counties such as Spotsylvania and Stafford, where multiple middle schools feed into several high schools. There, BOGs rely on college fairs, service academy days and STEM events to share information.
“King George High School’s proximity to Dahlgren is a big asset, but only because Jon brings the reality of STEM, the Navy and USNA into the school,” Ripley said.
As is the case with most area high school students, those at King George can choose from Advanced Placement and honors classes and also take dual enrollment with Rappahannock Community College. The high school houses the Commonwealth Governor’s School, but students also can choose to attend the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School.
‘SENSE OF PRIDE’
De La Rosa comes from a family of service. One older brother, Brandon, graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in 2014 and another, Fernando, from the Naval Academy in 2018. Her father retired from the Air Force and her late grandfather served in Vietnam and retired as an Army sergeant major.
After she graduates in May, she will report to the USS Forrest Sherman in Norfolk to begin training to become a surface warfare officer.
Green, who said she always wanted to be a part of something bigger than herself, has to choose a career path soon and hopes to become a Navy or Marine pilot. “As of now, what my next five years will hold is unknown, but I am excited to see what’s in store,” she said.
Williams, whose younger brother, Noah, started Marine Corps boot camp this month, plans to return to the Corps as a cyberspace officer. He said the Naval Academy taught him skills he probably couldn’t get anywhere else.
“And this is coming from someone that thought after four years in the Marine Corps, I had it all figured out,” he said.
As a “plebe,” Healey said she doesn’t have it figured out, but she’s looking toward a future as a pilot or surface warfare officer.
Like her fellow midshipmen from King George, she thanked teachers who prepared her for the “rigorous STEM classes” and the many essays required. De La Rosa acknowledged those in the counseling department who helped “navigate the rigorous application process” involved with a service academy, and Green was grateful for the preparation with the NJROTC as well as the time management skills learned through sports.
All said it was amazing or surreal, wild or impressive to know they’re among four King George High School graduates at the academy.
“Midshipmen come from all over the United States and other countries, so having a fellow midshipmen from King George gives me a great sense of pride that the future leaders of our military come from the place I call home,” Green said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425