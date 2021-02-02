Four more local COVID-19-related deaths reported

Another 145 positive COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District. There also was a death reported at a Richmond County vaccination site over the weekend.
A woman reportedly died Saturday in a parking lot after receiving the vaccine at a site being run by the Riverside Health Care System.
Virginia Department of Health officials said little about the incident.
“The Three Rivers Health District is aware of a situation that occurred at the Riverside vaccination clinic,” Maria Reppas, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Health, said in an email.
She said Riverside and the health department are investigating the situation, but added that the VDH “does not have further information to release.”
Locally, Tuesday’s update showed the cumulative total positive of cases in the district now stands at 19,752 and the district deaths have increased to 172.
The local deaths from the virus included a white woman in her 30s from Spotsylvania County; a Hispanic man in his 50s from Stafford County; a white woman in her 90s from Stafford, a resident of a long-term care facility; and a black man in his 80s from Caroline County, also a long-term care facility resident.
The local district COVID-19 case totals included 8,058 in Stafford; 7,282 in Spotsylvania; 1,607 in Caroline; 1,566 in Fredericksburg; and 1,239 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,772 cases in Culpeper County; 3,513 in Fauquier County; 1,544 in Orange County; and 1,024 in Westmoreland County.
Statewide positive totals increased by 2,740, pushing the total to 510,380. The numbers for deaths statewide showed a drastic spike, increasing by 3,656 for a total of 6,517.
Tuesday’s figures, at least the death totals, are likely skewed because of weekend upgrades to the state’s reporting system, which resulted in fewer new cases being reported on Sunday and Monday.
