Four more local COVID-19-related deaths reported

Another 145 positive COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District. There also was a death reported at a Richmond County vaccination site over the weekend.

A woman reportedly died Saturday in a parking lot after receiving the vaccine at a site being run by the Riverside Health Care System.

Virginia Department of Health officials said little about the incident.

“The Three Rivers Health District is aware of a situation that occurred at the Riverside vaccination clinic,” Maria Reppas, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Health, said in an email.

She said Riverside and the health department are investigating the situation, but added that the VDH “does not have further information to release.”

Locally, Tuesday’s update showed the cumulative total positive of cases in the district now stands at 19,752 and the district deaths have increased to 172.