Four more local virus deaths reported; toll climbs to 92

Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District on Wednesday, bringing the local death toll from the virus to 92 people.
Twelve deaths have been reported in the last eight days, although they didn’t all occur in that timeframe. Some happened last month, and one of the most recent deaths reported on the state website actually happened Aug. 31, according to the local health district. Public-health officials say there often is a delay in reporting as they confirm that the deaths meet the definition of being a COVID-19 associated mortality.
The most recent deaths included three women and one man whose ages ranged from 70s to early 90s. Three were white, one was Black. One person lived in Stafford County, and three others were residents of Spotsylvania County, which has experienced 54 fatalities—more virus-related deaths than any other local jurisdiction.
That’s primarily because of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, and all three Spotsylvania residents whose deaths were reported Wednesday lived in such settings, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.
There have been 15 clusters of illnesses in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities throughout the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The outbreaks have resulted in more than 400 cases among elderly residents and workers at the facilities and at least 44 deaths. Of the local death toll from long-term care settings, 32 have happened in Spotsylvania.
There are two local outbreaks in progress, both in Spotsylvania. Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a nursing home, has experienced 71 cases and five deaths while Paramount Senior Living, an assisted-living facility, has reported 38 cases and fewer than five deaths, according to the state website.
The four additional local deaths come as virus-related cases across the nation continue to rise, perhaps due to falling temperatures resulting in more indoor gatherings. The local health district had experienced a dip in cases earlier in October, but the average number of new daily cases, along with the death toll, has been rising, according to local data.
Several Free Lance–Star readers have asked why reports of new local cases have seemed erratic. In the last two weeks alone, the number of new cases ranged from a low of eight on Oct. 18 to a high of 60 on Oct. 15.
Wednesday’s report included 55 new cases while Monday’s showed 18.
Because of the ups and downs associated with the numbers, local health-care officials suggest that people who follow COVID-19 statistics focus on seven-day averages rather than a single day’s report.
And, even though technology has made it easier to access information, “there’s a lot of steps that take place behind the scenes for new cases to be reported on the website,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “There’s more human entry than people may think.”
Data about cases, hospitalizations and deaths is updated on the Virginia Department of Health website by 10 a.m. each day to reflect what’s entered by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Numerous labs in Virginia, and some out of state, test the samples and report the results electronically to local health districts, where workers then confirm that the cases are new ones, not people being retested.
As the information moves from the lab to the local health departments and then to the state system, there may be computer glitches along the way or a different number of people working in various areas. Case investigators work seven days a week, but labs or other departments within health districts don’t necessarily work on weekends and holidays, Balmes–John said.
The discrepancies can result in fewer results on Sundays and Mondays and more new cases toward the middle of the week.
Even the time of day can make a difference. Results don’t always come back, one or two at a time, but sometimes in batches, Balmes–John said. If a pile arrives late in the day, cases probably won’t be confirmed and entered into the system for a day or two.
That’s the process for PCR tests—the type in which the nasal cavity is swabbed, specimens are sent to the lab and results are returned in two to three days. It’s a different matter altogether for rapid result tests in which answers are provided in under 45 minutes.
Results from these tests are called in, faxed or emailed to health districts where workers enter then manually into the state system, which may create another lag in reporting.
Given that many government reports, especially on population estimates, are based on data collected a year or two ago—or more—having a website updated “every 24 hours is really pretty quick, given how many moving parts there are,” Balmes–John said.
