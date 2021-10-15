Four political newcomers seek two School Board seats in King George

Roles was of the same mind as Bush. In a Facebook post, he explained his family’s choice for homeschooling for their children, including for his youngest, who started kindergarten this year. “Without going into all the details,” he wrote, “it was pretty clear that wearing masks would negatively influence their learning in a significant way, so we did what was best for them.”

As for masks, Niemi said wearing them in school is a state mandate and she would not want to defy the state. She said she prefers local control, based on benchmarks from the local health district that determine how the county is doing in terms of COVID-19 transmission. She said she does not believe a vaccine mandate for children is appropriate because the vaccine is so new, but supported partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold local vaccine clinics so those interested could get their shots in King George without having to drive to Fredericksburg.

Asked to name their greatest concerns about King George schools, the candidates zeroed in on communication between the School Board and members of the Board of Supervisors, as well as with teachers and parents. Other concerns were topics straight from stories making headlines across the state and nation.