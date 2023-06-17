The 2021 redistricting brought many changes to political lines in Virginia, including the creation of new districts.

One of the Fredericksburg area’s new districts includes the 27th District, formed from old districts 17, 27, 28 and 36.

That switch moved 159,116 registered voters to District 27, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The new district 27th includes Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. According to VPAP, Stafford accounts for the biggest portion of registered voters at 97,924. Spotsylvania has 38,101 registered voters in the district, and Fredericksburg has 19,377.

Both the Democrats and Republicans are holding primaries on Tuesday for the new district seat. Only one of the candidates has held office before. The Republicans have a pair of high-profile names, while both Democrat candidates are relative newcomers.

Delegate aims to take new Senate seat

Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, who won the 28th District House seat in November 2021, is seeking the Republican nod for the new 27th district Senate seat.

Durant was cast into the spotlight in summer 2020, after audio from a 911 call made by Durant during a local Black Lives Matter protest drew national media attention.

Durant was driving in downtown Fredericksburg with her then-12-year-old daughter. She called 911 because she said her vehicle was blocked by protesters, but the dispatcher said the city couldn’t send officers to assist.

The experience prompted Durant, a former Catholic school teacher who has lived in Stafford with her family for nearly 20 years, to run for office initially, and to seek the 27th District seat.

Education is also a top priority for Durant, whose campaign site says she has “worked to advance real solutions to reverse the damage done to our students by lockdowns and stop the Left’s attempts to bring divisive, woke ideology to our classrooms.”

She lists several bills she "championed" that address gender issues, as well as books or instructional materials with sexually explicit content.

Durant also highlights her support of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s economic agenda — cutting taxes and bringing “good jobs to our Commonwealth.”

According to her the site, Durant has supported tax cuts, “led the fight to eliminate the state grocery tax” and is working to require the government to reimburse people and businesses fined over pandemic restrictions.

Durant says she has spent time as a delegate blocking Democrats’ “attempts to force radical gun control policies on law-abiding Virginians.”

Abortion is another key issue for Durant, who supports a "pro-life agenda."

Transportation, public safety and support for military veterans also are among Durant's top priorities, her site states.

Durant has raised $557,484, according to VPAP.

She has garnered endorsements from Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as from numerous state senators and delegates, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur and Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke.

Restaurateur battled government over mandates

The Spotsylvania County restaurateur running to be the Republican candidate for the 27th Senate District was spurred to run for office after he battled state government over COVID-19 mandates.

In 2021, the local health district suspended the health permit for Gourmeltz after owner Matt Strickland refused to follow mandates requiring patrons to wear masks and social distance inside the restaurant. The suspension kicked off a battle that lasted about two years and included court hearings and appeals. Late last year, the restaurant's alcohol license was suspended and thousands of dollars in alcohol was seized from the eatery during a raid.

Strickland livestreamed a portion of the raid, during which he criticized officers, telling them they were part of the problem by following orders that were “government overreach.”

In December, Strickland reached a consent agreement with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority allowing him to legally serve alcohol again.

Strickland, an Army veteran, had been a staunch supporter of Republicans and Youngkin, but said they turned their backs on him after his issues with state agencies.

On his campaign website, Strickland says he realized a void in state politics during his “fight against the tyrannical government” and that handling “government overreach” tops his list of priorities.

Although he is running as a Republican, Strickland has stated he hopes to fight "the establishment," including “corporations, big pharmaceutical companies, lobbyists and other power brokers.”

Strickland also supports border security and making sure the state obeys federal immigration laws. According to his website, supporting first responders and making sure gun rights remain strong are also among his priorities.

He also supports “the right to life,” and criticizes Democrats’ stance on abortion, claiming they “want the ability to murder nine-month-old babies,” adding that he would prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions.

Strickland says he will fight for parents’ rights and against “radical policies like ‘Critical Race Theory’." He says taxes should be lowered “across the board.”

He has raised $173,705, according to VPAP.

He lists several endorsements on his campaign site, including Spotsylvania Supervisor Jacob Lane, Spotsylvania School Board member Lisa Phelps and Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch.

Former Marine, entrepreneur, rose from tragedy

Joel Griffin’s background includes serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, working as a government contractor and as a consultant in private industry, according to his campaign website. He founded and is CEO of Riphean, which is described as “a growth management firm focusing on private equity and venture capital, hospitality, and as an angel investor in primarily veteran-owned small businesses.”

His company also focuses on “backing initiatives in education, workforce and technology.”

Griffin, who's seeking the Democratic nod for the 27th District seat, has served as chairman of Stafford’s Economic Development Authority since 2015.

The Stafford County resident and his wife, Jennifer, also are known for the nonprofit they started called Gwyneth’s Gift, which focuses on CPR and AEDs for people suffering cardiac arrest.

Their daughter, Gwyneth, passed out in 2012 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on a school track. The school had an AED, but no one knew about it. Gwyneth went without CPR for so long she suffered brain damage and died seven weeks later.

Her parents lobbied for the 2013 passage of Gwyneth’s Law, which requires Virginia teachers and high school students to be trained in emergency first aid, CPR and the use of AEDs.

On his campaign site, Griffin says he led the county’s broadband expansion that brought service to the Widewater area and has supported expansion of the Germanna Community College health sciences and cybersecurity programs.

Griffin’s list of top issues includes the economy, reproductive rights, student safety, education, and supporting democracy and families.

The campaign site highlights Griffin’s business background and that he would help make the district “the priority it should be for this state-wide investment” as the “region will continue to lead the Commonwealth in growth over the next decade.”

Griffin also believes reproductive rights are "under attack in Virginia,” and if Republicans win the district, an abortion ban "is not off the table,” according to his campaign site.

Griffin says public schools are “vital” and should be properly funded. His campaign site also says Republicans’ “attempts to strip children of a proper and fully rounded education experience and access to libraries on the Spotsylvania County School Board is wrong.”

The candidate hopeful also says he would support more funding for child care assistance programs and in early childhood education, as well as paid family and medical leave for up to 12 weeks per year.

Griffin has raised $347,918 so far, according to VPAP.

Griffin has been endorsed by Rep. Abigail Spanberger and former delegate Joshua Cole, who is running for the Democrats' nomination in the 65th Senate district.

Former Stafford Democrat chair seeks party support for seat

Ben Litchfield, a former chairman of the Stafford Democratic Committee, grew up in Massachusetts in relative poverty but he says that drove him to build a better life, which led to college, law school and working for the federal government.

According to his campaign website, Litchfield’s positions included attorney at the National Credit Union Administration and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The candidate hopeful, who lives with his family in Spotsylvania County, currently is an associate at Buckley LLP.

“I am running for Virginia Senate because for too many, the American Dream feels like a broken promise,” Litchfield says on the campaign site. “Despite a booming economy, it feels harder for workers to find a job that pays a living wage, for families to afford housing in the communities where they work, and for our kids to receive a first-rate education.”

Among 13 key issues on his campaign website are working families, small businesses, transportation, education, reproductive freedom, affordable health care and housing and criminal justice reform.

On working families, Litchfield supports raising the minimum wage, with his campaign site saying residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania — “first responders, educators, seniors, and new families” — don’t earn a living wage.

He also supports creating paid sick leave for all workers and making child care more affordable.

On education, Litchfield supports increasing pay for educators, “ending the politicization of educators and students,” and providing Fredericksburg schools with more, “fair” state funding.

Litchfield supports abortion and contraception access and wants to lower prescription drug prices and require hospitals and insurance companies to negotiate, citing contract disputes between Mary Washington Healthcare and several insurance agencies, which “left working families effectively without insurance companies for unreasonable periods of time,” according to the campaign website.

On criminal justice, Litchfield wants to reform mandatory minimum sentences, parole, pretrial issues and increase funding for public defenders.

Litchfield supports developing a regional transportation authority as a way to provide more local funding and local input for transportation issues. He also wants to invest more in “high-frequency transit,” and expand Virginia Railway Express service to weekdays and weekends.

Litchfield has raised $236,037 so far, according to VPAP.

He has endorsements from several local officials, including Stafford supervisors Tinesha Allen and Maya Guy, Stafford School Board member Sarah Chase and Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole. He also has been endorsed by Del. Sam Rasoul, who represents the 11th District.

Stafford supervisor running as independent

Another candidate seeking the 27th District seat is Stafford Supervisor Monica Gary. She is running as an independent and has no primary challenger.

On her campaign website, Gary details her childhood growing up in a trailer park, becoming a young mother and her life as a stripper. She says her background has helped her form bonds and learn lessons.

“Because of my past, I understand the hardships our community faces,” she says on the campaign site. “I’ve struggled with food and housing insecurity, inaccessible health care, financial instability, abuse … you name it, I’ve been there.”

Gary later embraced religion and earned a college degree in theology. She and her husband live in Stafford with their seven children.

She was spurred to become more active in the community in the wake of the unrest from the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in 2020.

Gary eventually ran for and won the Aquia District seat for the Stafford Board of Supervisors in 2021.

According to VPAP, Gary’s campaign has raised $98,376 so far.

The Stafford resident says on her campaign website that she knows “the unique and complex needs of this district and how to serve a region whose politics span from left to right, made up of quaint urban neighborhoods to rural family farms.”

Gary says she has a record of working “across the aisle” to “build consensus and get things done.”

The independent candidate says she will “fiercely defend women’s reproductive rights and expand access to care, invest heavily in public education and create a path for school choice that won’t adversely impact public schools” along with establishing funding for mental health facilities, investing in public transportation and finding a way to address the issue of affordable housing.