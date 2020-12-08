Foy resigns Stafford House of Delegates seat to focus on run for governor

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Woodbridge, is resigning from her legislative post to focus on her run for Virginia governor.

The 2nd District Democrat, whose district includes part of Stafford County, submitted her resignation letter Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Dec. 12. Gov. Ralph Northam announced a special election for Jan. 5 to fill the vacancy.

In a video released by Carroll Foy’s campaign, she said her departure later this month will allow her to begin work on building a post-COVID-19 economy for residents and businesses in Virginia.

“I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100 percent of my time on building a grassroots movement to meet this moment,” Carroll Foy said.

A criminal defense attorney, Carroll Foy was first elected in 2017 and re-elected last November. She announced her run for governor in May, saying her experience has shown her how “out of touch so many elected officials [are] with the public, and how special interests still have a strong hold in Richmond, stifling progress.”