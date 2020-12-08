 Skip to main content
Foy resigns Stafford House of Delegates seat to focus on run for governor
Foy resigns Stafford House of Delegates seat to focus on run for governor

20200120_f_lo_mlk08 (copy)

Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy of Virginia General Assembly speaks to the crowd gathered at the 14th Annual Community Wide Celebration of the the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday held at James Monroe High School on Sunday afternoon.

 File / Suzanne Carr Rossi / The Free Lance-Star

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Woodbridge, is resigning from her legislative post to focus on her run for Virginia governor.

The 2nd District Democrat, whose district includes part of Stafford County, submitted her resignation letter Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Dec. 12. Gov. Ralph Northam announced a special election for Jan. 5 to fill the vacancy.

In a video released by Carroll Foy’s campaign, she said her departure later this month will allow her to begin work on building a post-COVID-19 economy for residents and businesses in Virginia.

“I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100 percent of my time on building a grassroots movement to meet this moment,” Carroll Foy said.

A criminal defense attorney, Carroll Foy was first elected in 2017 and re-elected last November. She announced her run for governor in May, saying her experience has shown her how “out of touch so many elected officials [are] with the public, and how special interests still have a strong hold in Richmond, stifling progress.”

By resigning her seat, Carroll Foy will not be barred from fundraising during next year’s legislative session, which is scheduled to begin in January. Her campaign said in a statement that the extra time fundraising will give her the best chance to “take on entrenched career politicians like Terry McAuliffe.”

The former Democratic governor is expected to announce his bid to run again soon. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are also vying for the nomination.

On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase have announced they are running for governor. But Chase said she would run as an independent after the GOP decided to pick its nominee in a convention instead of a primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

