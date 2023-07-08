As Michael and Brittany Layne try to piece together how their 17-year-old son, Nick, died from an accident involving fireworks, they say none of the information they’ve received makes any sense.

They know he had gone with a neighbor to a friend’s house in Louisa County, the Saturday before the Fourth of July. They’ve since learned he was on the porch with others about 9:30 p.m., as the fireworks show was about to start.

But no one seems to know what happened next, said the parents, who live in Hanover County. It was dark, and people said they had their backs turned to Nick when they heard “this loud boom,” the mother said.

“He just kind of stopped,” she said. “I think they ended up laying him down and starting CPR on him right away.”

Nicholas Ryan Layne died that night, a month shy of his 18th birthday, in a darkened yard off Belle Meade Road in Bumpass. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t gotten a report from the medical examiner’s office on his cause of death.

Nick’s parents believe a firework blast threw him into cardiac arrest. But they also said that a funeral home director told them there were no signs of an explosion on his chest or body except for some marks on his left hand.

A spokesman for Found and Sons Funeral Chapel wouldn’t confirm what was said, stressing that the funeral home doesn’t discuss information shared with family members for privacy reasons.

“The only thing I can think is, it’s just a freak accident. It was just something that you could not even reproduce if you wanted to,” Nick’s mother said as tears welled in her eyes. “I don’t question God’s timing or what His will is and we’re gonna celebrate the 17 years that we had with him.”

On Saturday, a week after Nick’s death, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that “while responding, deputies were advised that the victim had a firework explode in their hand, was not breathing, and that CPR had been started by individuals on location.”

The fire marshal and detectives from several units collected evidence and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report.

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responds to numerous calls for service each year involving fireworks, and this incident is proof that handling fireworks the wrong way can cause serious injury or death,” said Sheriff Donald Lowe. “Let the professionals handle the fireworks while you celebrate New Year’s and America’s independence responsibly and safe.”

Rockets red glare

Last year, 10,200 Americans were treated for injuries from fireworks and 11 of them died, according to a Consumer Product Safety Division report.

Most of the deaths occurred around the July 4th holiday and were associated with mortar-style explosions, according to the CPSD. Misusing fireworks resulted in five fatalities, with victims ranging from ages 11 to 43.

Any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is considered illegal in Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

But as evidenced by the glare of red rockets and the booms of pyrotechnic blasts in backyards across the Fredericksburg region last week, plenty of people cross state lines, where they can legally buy what’s illegal to have in Virginia, and bring them home.

Then, they become part of the type of Independence Day gathering that Nick Layne attended. His parents had been to similar celebrations over the years and stressed in an interview on Friday that they taught fireworks safety, just as they drilled in proper procedures with firearms, to Nick and his 14-year-old sister, Savannah.

“If they don’t know, then how can they be safe?” his mom asked.

His father can’t believe Nick would have lit a firework in the midst of so many people or held one that was lit.

“There’s no way that he would have intentionally done anything while on the porch, at someone’s house with people around,” Michael Layne said. “He was taught to be much more respectful than that.”

Left to wonder

The parents said they don’t want the Sheriff’s Office to press charges against the homeowners who hosted the party or whoever might have brought illegal fireworks to the event.

While laws at the county, state and federal level address the purchase and transport of fireworks, they’re difficult to enforce unless someone is selling them illegally in Virginia.

Last week, Stafford Fire and Rescue officials seized the largest cache of illegal fireworks in county history, more than $600,000 worth of items that were being sold at a stand in the White Oak area, according to public information officer Katie Brady. The items were displayed in plain sight, and an anonymous tipster told the county about them.

It’s a different matter altogether when numerous people are gathered on someone’s lawn, shooting off fireworks.

“The challenge that many of our fire marshals encounter is determining who, in a large group of people, actually purchased, transported and shot off the illegal fireworks,” Brady said.

Michael Layne said he was “definitely angry from the start” about the fact that illegal fireworks were present at the event. But the more he talked to others, including the man who hosted the party, the more he realized the accident involving Nick “wasn’t anything intentional. They did everything they could to help him.”

“And what good does being angry do?” his wife asked. “It’s only going to create bitterness in our own hearts. We want to show love and compassion. We don’t blame anybody. We want to also be supportive of our daughter, too, because she needs us as well. What would we be teaching her if we got angry?”

However, the father would like to know more details about exactly what happened the night his son died.

“I just don’t want to go on forever, wondering,” he said. “If I can get a definitive answer, it’s one more thing I won’t have to think about.”

‘Hippie style’

As noted in Nick Layne’s obituary, the young man “loved his long hair and hippie style.” It was more than a phase, his family said, with his interest in music and people from the 1960s and ‘70s starting when he was about 10.

“He loved Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd,” said his grandmother, Sherry Pritchert of Stafford County.

She talked about the weekends he spent at her home, the way he’d climb up the shelf in her garage and retrieve about 30 bins of Christmas decorations. Then after the holidays, he’d be there to put them all back.

He enjoyed playing bass guitar and putting together complex Lego sets. He loved the outdoors, fishing, playing video games and cards, skateboarding, fast food and lasagna.

“He really knew who he was and he was comfortable with who he was,” his mother said. “He didn’t care what anybody else thought. He was just gonna be his own person and we embraced him and we loved him for that.”

But it didn’t necessarily make him popular in high school, and he was bullied, his parents said. He took some online classes and planned to get a GED when he turned 18.

Nick also wanted to celebrate his birthday by jumping out of an airplane, so his family is honoring those wishes by supporting anyone who wants to “fly” with him. Friends, family members and co-workers have donated several thousand dollars toward the event, which probably will involve about 12 people skydiving next month.

A relative will take some of his ashes and swirl them into resin beads so the jumpers will have a piece of Nick with them. His parents had planned to be there in August when he made his celebratory jump — to watch and support him, but not to participate.

“It’s not something that I ever wanted to do, but I feel like I owe it to him,” his mother said.