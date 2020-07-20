Fredericksburg Regional Transit riders can now use a smartphone app to catch the bus more conveniently.
The regional bus service announced the new app on Monday.
FRED said in a news release that riders can use the RouteShout 2.0 app to track buses, find the closest stops and save favorite routes. The app also has an option for notifications on such things as emergencies, route changes and weather conditions.
In the release, FRED director of public transit Jamie Jackson said the app can help riders “get to work, appointments and school on time. This helps riders better plan their day and helps us support them.”
The app was produced by Routematch Software, an Atlanta-based technology company that works with other transit agencies, FRED said.
FRED buses cover routes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.