FRED eyes expanded bus routes, other changes

Fredericksburg Regional Transit wants to beef up its service.

FRED’s 30-bus fleet carries passengers in Fredericksburg, along with Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Like all mass transit, ridership dropped on FRED buses during the pandemic.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit Director Jamie Jackson said the bus service is “starting to see a slow increase” in riders and wants to involve those passengers in future planning for FRED. She said FRED wants to increase route service as a way to give riders more options to get to work, commuter lots and Virginia Railway Express trains.

Jackson said the jurisdictions involved first have to approve the changes.

One adjustment would be expanding morning routes, which will begin an hour earlier. Jackson said most of the routes will start before 8 a.m. under the new plan.

FRED also plans to expand Saturday service. Currently, FRED buses run on Saturdays only during the University of Mary Washington school year. Under the new plan, the buses will run on Saturdays year-round.

Jackson added that FRED also has a few more changes coming.