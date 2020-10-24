FRED to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Fredericksburg Regional Transit will offer free rides to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Free fares will be offered by FRED throughout its service area in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.

The goal is to increase voter turnout among FRED riders.

“Not having access to transportation or having to bear the burden of an additional transit fare should not be a barrier to voting,” said Jamie Jackson, director of public transit. “We are a community partner and support our riders who choose to ride our regional transit system every day.”

Bus routes and schedules are available online at ridefred.com or by calling 540/372-1222.

For information about voting and polling locations, visit the website Elections.Virginia.gov or call the city or county registrar’s office.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

