FREDERICKBURG AREA WEATHER: Clouds will give way to a clearer, cooler weekend

A cloudy Black Friday will give way to a sunny weekend for Fredericksburg.

A couple of weak upper-level disturbances are muddying Friday’s forecast. There is sufficient energy to generate an occasional sprinkle today, but Fredericksburg and vicinity will stay mostly dry and warmer than average. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine before official sunset at 4:51 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight, a weak cold front will zip across the area, ushering in a drier and slightly cooler air mass for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will start in the low 40s and rise to afternoon highs in the low 60s, along with northwesterly breezes. Sunday will begin and end a bit cooler than that, starting in the mid 30s and topping out in the upper 50s in most locales.

The high pressure responsible for the quiet weather over this weekend is indicated on the Sunday morning forecast graphic by the big blue “H” atop Virginia. However there is a major weather change in the wind. Coupled with a storm system (red “L”) taking shape over the Gulf Coast states, an impressive cold air outbreak is headed south out of Canada. The combination will bring rain to Fredericksburg Monday with snow forecast over the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia.

Next week then looks to feature some rather chilly temperatures to open the month of December. That would be appropriate to usher in the beginning of meteorological winter!