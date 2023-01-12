Fredericksbug train station work set to start

Preliminary work is scheduled to start next week on the rehabilitation project for the downtown Fredericksburg train station, city officials said this week.

Crews will start with inspections of the bridges over streets around the station, which will lead to rotating lane closures, according to a news release. Those lane closures — on Charles, Princess Anne, Caroline and Sophia Streets — are expected to happen daily for about seven days.

The preliminary work is expected to last through the end of March. Then the rehab work will begin, and that is expected to last through the early part of 2024.

During the work, the lane closures will again be in place on the same streets around the station, “one at a time, for approximately 60-day periods, to complete minor concrete repairs,” city officials stated.

The rehab work on the 112-year-old station will address some of the crumbling concrete problems while also extending the platforms and improving the communication system.

The concrete on bridges over Caroline and Princess Anne streets was repaired in 2011. Coming renovations will do the same kind of work on other sections of the station.

Each of the 400-foot platforms also will be extended. The extended platforms will require the addition of another stair tower, at the southeast corner of the station. Rehab work also will include upgraded lighting and improvements to allow better access to elevators. Signs indicating the bridge heights will be added in an effort to curtail trucks from ramming into the bridges.

Work on the drainage issues that have long plagued the station will have to wait, at least until a third track is added as part of the state’s plan to expand rail service in Virginia. No schedule has been established for that project.

The cost to renovate the station has increased to $11 million, which exceeds the budget.

The Virginia Railway Express is working with the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to find additional state funding for the project.