Fredericksburg activist Fred Jerman leaves legacy of good works

The late philanthropist Doris Buffett was well known for helping others.
But there was one person she herself turned to for help, again and again.
Buffett knew that Fred Jerman always knew what the community needed—especially young people—and how best to go about helping them.
Jerman had been a heroin addict, injecting himself with the drug for the first time at age 12. He had been a drug dealer. He had been incarcerated.
In turning his own life around, he made a difference in the lives of thousands in the Fredericksburg area.
Jerman died Nov. 24 at 69 after a long battle with cancer that he told few people about. He didn’t want pity, and he didn’t want people to see him as a victim and nudge him toward the sidelines. He wanted to stay in the game and keep helping others—and he did, right up to his final few days.
While he would never burden anyone with talk about his misfortune in his cancer battle, his niece, Ainisha Persaud of Bowie, Md., said, Jerman was never shy about letting people know about his early struggles with drugs and alcohol. He saw that as a way of helping others, she said, adding that ripples from the difference he has made will continue to be felt well into the future.
“He’s one of those people who literally have an impact across generations,” she said.
Among many other good works, Jerman helped Buffett and Germanna Community College start up the Gladys P. Todd Academy for first-generation students from low-income families and with her Sunshine Baseball League, which gives scholarships to kids in need and provides a safe, fun place to spend summers.
A Richmond native, Jerman arrived in Fredericksburg in 1988 and enrolled at what was then Mary Washington College, putting himself through school by working at local eateries. He earned a degree in psychology and later a master’s through Old Dominion University.
Jerman went to work as a substance abuse counselor and clinical director at the Serenity Home. He also worked as a nursing assistant in the cardiac unit at Mary Washington Hospital, at the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank as director of its Kids Café, at Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services, and with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Most recently, he worked for six years as a paraprofessional at Hugh Mercer Elementary, spending much of that time tutoring a young blind girl. He was named a community Difference Maker in 2019 by The Free Lance–Star.
Jerman said he was raised by an alcoholic father who beat his mother and him. In elementary school, he began to take refuge in drugs and alcohol. Looking back, he never felt sorry for himself.
“My goal every day is to be a better man than I was yesterday,” Jerman told The Free Lance–Star in the 2019 Difference Maker story. “I love to lay down my head on my pillow every night knowing I’ve done my best.”
Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way, got to know Jerman when he offered to do testimonials for a United Way agency that helped him overcome his struggles with addiction.
“Fred’s sense of humor, his compassion for any and all in our community, and his uncanny way to build an immediate friendship with all he met were one-of-a-kind,” Donohue said. “His good works will absolutely be his legacy and we will forever feel his presence and impact in our community.”
Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said of Jerman: “He will be remembered for his dedication to the youth that were often overlooked… [He] worked hard to make sure kids were involved in the Sunshine Baseball League program as well as Gladys Todd program and he was always honest about his life story so that his story could be used to help others overcome obstacles. “
Matthew Small, a 2017 Germanna Gladys P. Todd Academy graduate set to graduate from West Point in May, was recruited for the academy out of James Monroe High by Jerman and worked for him for two summers at Sunshine Ballpark. Small called Jerman “a beacon of inspiration.”
“He believed in all the students in the GPTA program and knew we were destined for success,” Small said. “He was an advocate for all of us and a great mentor. May he rest in power.”