Fredericksburg activist Fred Jerman leaves legacy of good works

The late philanthropist Doris Buffett was well known for helping others.

But there was one person she herself turned to for help, again and again.

Buffett knew that Fred Jerman always knew what the community needed—especially young people—and how best to go about helping them.

Jerman had been a heroin addict, injecting himself with the drug for the first time at age 12. He had been a drug dealer. He had been incarcerated.

In turning his own life around, he made a difference in the lives of thousands in the Fredericksburg area.

Jerman died Nov. 24 at 69 after a long battle with cancer that he told few people about. He didn’t want pity, and he didn’t want people to see him as a victim and nudge him toward the sidelines. He wanted to stay in the game and keep helping others—and he did, right up to his final few days.

While he would never burden anyone with talk about his misfortune in his cancer battle, his niece, Ainisha Persaud of Bowie, Md., said, Jerman was never shy about letting people know about his early struggles with drugs and alcohol. He saw that as a way of helping others, she said, adding that ripples from the difference he has made will continue to be felt well into the future.