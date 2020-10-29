Fredericksburg adds storybook panels to Rappahannock River Heritage Trail

After the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department read online about another locality installing a “story walk” on a nature trail, staff members knew right away a similar project would work in the city.

Children have spent a large portion of their time indoors since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the nation in March. So a chance for parents and kids to exercise together while the little ones read was a welcome idea.

Now, anyone trekking through the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail cycling or by foot will have an opportunity to read a children’s story along the way.

“Everybody’s been cooped up,” said Callie Brown, the department’s outdoor recreation supervisor. “We needed to have an opportunity to get out. We have plenty of trails in the city, but this is another way to experience a trail.”

Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., collaborated with Kellogg-Hubbard Library to create the The StoryWalk Project, which has been implemented in all 50 states and 13 countries, according to kellogghubbard.org.

It features animated pages from a children’s book attached to wooden stakes along an outdoor path. Each panel directs readers to the next page in the story as they stroll along the trail.