Fredericksburg agency receives grant to help patients leaving state psychiatric hospitals

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has received a $201,529 grant to assist individuals being discharged from state psychiatric hospitals.

The grant is part of $17 million being administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to communities statewide over the next two years.

State psychiatric hospitals already faced overcrowding and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of individuals seeking admission.

At the same time, patients cleared for discharge are unable to leave because of a lack of services for them in their home communities due to a decrease in funding for mental health residential programs over the past few years, according to a press release from RACSB.

The release noted that as of March 31, 219 Virginians were waiting 14 or more days to be discharged from state hospitals.

RACSB will use the new funds to reserve six beds out of 29 in four existing mental health residential programs for individuals leaving hospitals.

“We know that individuals do best in their community, and residential programs offer a valuable service,” Joe Wickens, RACSB's director of community support services, said in the release. “With this money, we can continue our commitment to helping individuals live to their fullest potential.”

