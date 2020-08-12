Fredericksburg aims to tell a more inclusive story of its history

The Fredericksburg City Council heard loud and clear during community-wide discussions about the slave auction block that there’s a need to tell a broader, more inclusive story of the city’s history.

At Tuesday’s meeting, its members voted unanimously to spend $205,000 of the $250,000 earmarked for telling that story on a variety of projects that will highlight local African American history, including that of the controversial auction block.

Angela Freeman, who has been serving as the city’s business development manager, will help coordinate the work in her new position as the city’s diversity, equity and economic advancement officer.

“As our community grows in diversity and looks to our future, I am proud of how we have taken on honest and important conversations to create a more welcoming Fredericksburg,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “We are truly a better community when we come together, get to know each other and recognize the important contributions of all. I am confident the changes we are making are contributing to an inclusive future for Fredericksburg.”