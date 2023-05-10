Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday approved a second reading of resolutions setting the real estate tax rate and adopting the budget for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.

Council approved a real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value. It is a 3-cent increase over the current real estate tax rate, but is less than the 91-cent advertised rate.

Council members had been considering a real estate tax rate of 90 cents, but staff determined the revenue generated from keeping the personal property tax rate at $3.40 for all categories would offset the need for a 4-cent hike, budget analyst Donna Leahy said during Tuesday's meeting.

The 3-cent increase will generate an additional $1.4 million in new revenue for the general fund.

The approved general fund budget for fiscal 2023 is $121.4, a 5.6% increase over the current fiscal year.

It will cover an average 7% raise for all city employees; new positions including a deputy police chief, fire department training chief, a half-year police officer, building inspector, medic and parks and recreation maintenance superintendent; and increased payments to partner agencies such as Micah Ecumenical Ministries, the Brisben Center and the Sister Cities Association.

The budget also includes a $30.7 million transfer to the school division's operating fund, and Leahy said the city will reserve a little over $400,000 in case the division receives less state funding than anticipated.

The vote for both resolutions was 6–0. At-large councilor Matt Kelly was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

Also on Tuesday, council approved a first reading of amendments that would increase density in areas of the city zoned Planned Development–Residential or PD–R.

The only area of the city with this zoning is a section south of State Route 3 and east of Interstate 95.

The amendments, which were unanimously recommended by the Planning Commission, would increase allowed density from six to 24 units per acre, allow limited neighborhood commercial uses and allow for "form-based development," rather than conventional development standards.

Mike Craig, the city's senior planner, said "form-based" development requires the developer to show how buildings would be arranged on a streetscape and how public space would be functional and accessible.

Craig said the amendments are part of the city looking for ways to increase its housing supply to meet the demands of a growing population.

The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service projects the city's population to grow by 11,400 people by 2050, and staff estimates that 4,800 new housing units will be needed to accommodate the growth.

Craig said staff have been tracking new housing development in Fredericksburg since 2015, and that 1,341 of the 1,644 units in the pipeline have been built and occupied.

Craig said most of the future residential growth will occur in western Fredericksburg.