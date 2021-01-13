Fredericksburg approves new private school at Braehead Manor

Another educational institution is coming to Fredericksburg.
The City Council unanimously approved a special use permit Tuesday night for Brompton Community School to open in historic Braehead Manor at 123 Lee Drive.
The school will serve children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The council held a public hearing on the school last month and one public comment in favor of the school was submitted between then and Tuesday.
Braehead Manor was built in 1858 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
Amber Dawson, founder of Brompton, said school leaders are waiting only on the installation of a fire hydrant and hope to open early next week. She said the school has 24 students enrolled from Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. She said some are now being homeschooled.
“We’re super excited that City Council approved us,” Dawson said.
The city’s Planning Commission had recommended approval of the project with conditions and the council signed off.
One of the conditions is that 490 Central Road will be the primary access point and the business address for the school. The city doesn’t want GPS and other electronic mapping leading drivers to the school’s Lee Drive entrance, which is to be used only for emergency vehicles and disabled people.
Any additions to Braehead Manor’s historic structure or changes to the grounds will require an amendment to the special use permit granted by the city.
Another condition is that no signs—other than what’s necessary to direct traffic—are permitted on the Lee Drive access.
The property is owned by Robert Almy, and would be leased by Brompton Community School, which Dawson owns.
Dawson hopes her school will ease overcrowding in Fredericksburg City Schools, and said Brompton School could lower city enrollment by least one class per grade level.
She said Brompton School will be a “stress free, all-encompassing school” committed to supporting the community.
School officials plan to employ approximately six staff members in the first year. They hope to increase to 25 employees over the next 10 years. Hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Classroom hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the additional time serving as limited before- and after-school care. Building occupancy is approximately 120.
Dawson said school leaders hope to “build community through cultural vibrancy” and promote a “clean and green environment.” She said outdoor education will be a major part of the curriculum.
After completion of eighth grade, students will be encouraged to head to a public high school.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council approved a resolution to amend the budget for carryover funds for Fredericksburg Regional Transit in the amount of $407,324.
The council also voted to accept Gordon Shelton Boulevard, Hospitality Lane and Addie Court into the city street system and request that the Virginia Department of Transportation accept those streets into the Urban Street System. The city will receive $77,936 annually for maintenance of the streets.
