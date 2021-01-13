Fredericksburg approves new private school at Braehead Manor

Another educational institution is coming to Fredericksburg.

The City Council unanimously approved a special use permit Tuesday night for Brompton Community School to open in historic Braehead Manor at 123 Lee Drive.

The school will serve children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The council held a public hearing on the school last month and one public comment in favor of the school was submitted between then and Tuesday.

Braehead Manor was built in 1858 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.

Amber Dawson, founder of Brompton, said school leaders are waiting only on the installation of a fire hydrant and hope to open early next week. She said the school has 24 students enrolled from Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. She said some are now being homeschooled.

“We’re super excited that City Council approved us,” Dawson said.

The city’s Planning Commission had recommended approval of the project with conditions and the council signed off.