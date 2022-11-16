Fredericksburg area already seeing 'large flu outbreaks'

Predictions about this flu season being worse than recent years are coming true in the Fredericksburg area.

“We have already seen large flu outbreaks locally, which is unusual this early in November,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Flu-like illnesses are sending more people to emergency rooms and urgent care centers, according to a news release from the health district and Mary Washington Healthcare. About 50 of the 72 patients who've been seen daily at MWHC urgent cares for the last month have had respiratory problems, according to MWHC.

The health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, "has seen multiple outbreaks of confirmed and suspected influenza in schools and other settings," said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the RAHD.

The Virginia Department of Health reports activity on a statewide level, not for each health district. Its most recent flu surveillance, for the week ending Nov. 5, showed "very high" activity throughout the state.

For the same week, the number of visits to medical providers for flu-like illnesses was about four times higher than for the same week for the past four years, according to VDH.

In addition, a map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paints sections of the country in various shades based on flu-like activity. In dark blue, noting very high activity, is a block that extends from Virginia south to Georgia and west to Mississippi.

Local health officials urge residents to follow precautions to slow the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

“If you have not already received your flu shot this year, now is the best time to get it,” Obasanjo said.

They also remind people that the practices in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as masking, social distancing and frequent handwashing, kept the flu at bay for the last two years. Many of those practices have ceased, especially people staying home when sick, said Dr. Stephen Mandell, senior medical director at Mary Washington Hospital.

He said there's been more of an emphasis on COVID vaccines in the past and the widespread delay in getting the flu shot "has likely increased the community’s vulnerability to these respiratory viruses."

Even though 70% of adults surveyed this year by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases said they believe the annual flu vaccine is the best protection against hospitalization and death, only half of those surveyed planned to get the shot.

Medical providers also say that, because of the low spread of flu for the past two years, people don't have the immunity built up to provide protection against the flu virus.

That's "part of the reason we are already seeing increased flu activity this year,” Obasanjo said.

Mary Washington Healthcare hospitals have seen a "slight uptick" in flu-related hospitalizations and continue to treat five to 10 people daily who've been hospitalized with COVID-19, Mandell said.

In addition to the flu, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is circulating in the community, according to the news release. A common ailment, it usually causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people but can be dangerous for infants and those with compromised immune systems.

Providers noted a difference in RSV cases this year in a Free Lance–Star story last month. The virus hit earlier in the season, and harder, causing problems both for babies with underlying symptoms and children who are otherwise healthy.

Dr. Allison Goodlett, a pediatrician with Pratt Medical Group in Spotsylvania County, said she got the same question regularly from parents who wondered why their children were suffering from one illness after another.

“Normally, most kids have been exposed to these illnesses and their immune system carries them through," she said. "Nobody’s immune system is prepared for the winter."

Vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 are available in pharmacies, medical offices and health departments statewide and can be scheduled online at vaccines.gov. The state's call center also has operators who can provide scheduling help in English, Spanish and more than 100 languages at 877/829-4682.