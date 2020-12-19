Fredericksburg-area and Virginia health officials answer questions about vaccines

They followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Virginia Department of Health, which recommended that front-line hospital workers be immunized first. They are to be followed by others in the medical field, then essential community workers and people who are at high risk for developing serious cases. Next would come the general public.

By Friday, hundreds of local health care workers had been vaccinated, Newman said. Some had tenderness at the injection site, and a few had body aches and a low-grade fever. “Most had no reaction,” he said.

In clinical trials, Sifri said younger people developed mild flu-like symptoms after their second injection. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given three to four weeks after the first shot.

When the vaccine will be available to the general public was another hot topic at the town halls. Mary Washington Healthcare will work with the Rappahannock Area Health District to set up vaccination clinics, and many of those details are being ironed out, said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson.

“I know folks have been calling our call center to ask if they can get added to the list, but there is no list,” she said.