Shania Lewis has always been a writer, but until recently, her work was mostly personal.

“I always wrote little poems and in high school I started journaling,” said Lewis, a 2017 graduate of Spotsylvania’s Massaponax High School.

But after watching poet Amanda Gorman recite her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the January 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden, Lewis felt inspired and compelled to put something out into the world — specifically, something to inspire young Black girls like herself.

“I thought, what are the words I wanted to hear growing up?” Lewis said.

The resulting poem, “Dear Little Black Girl,” became a children’s book that was published this summer and is available on Amazon.

It’s full of affirmations aimed to instill confidence in Black girls.

“There is not a lot of focus on the joy and excellence Black girls bring,” Lewis said.

Lewis worked closely with her illustrator, Rafaela Demori, to develop the art for the book. The pictures show a little girl — modeled after Lewis — sporting different hairstyles, from twists to braids to an afro to two curly puffs, representing different expressions of Black beauty.

“Showing her in different hairstyles — that was a big thing for me,” Lewis said.

The little girl is also shown winning medals, celebrating a birthday, speaking out in a library and even traveling to the moon.

“When they say the sky is the limit, please know that that’s not true/Only you can set the limit for you/So why stop at the sky when you can reach the moon?”

Lewis said she wanted the little girl to be “depicted in a positive light, where she is the star, getting positive attention.”

Lewis credits her theater teacher at Massaponax, Kimberly Kemp, with helping her learn how to write for children.

In a high school forensics class, Kemp assigned Lewis to study storytelling. She had to memorize a children’s book and act it out for a live audience, using body language and different voices to embody the different characters.

“I really excelled at it,” said Lewis, who performed the books “Skippyjon Jones, Lost in Space” and “Who is Melvin Bubble?” for a group of children at the local YMCA, where she worked.

Growing up, Lewis, who now works as an assistant preschool administrator in Spotsylvania, loved the Junie B. Jones book series about a sassy almost first-grader.

“I had all the books. I was a Junie B. Jones girl,” she said. “I used to mimic Ms. Junie B.”

But as much as she admired and related to the outspoken Junie B. Jones, Lewis said it would have meant a lot to see more books featuring main characters that looked like her.

“Representation matters,” she said. “We are in a time where books are so crucial. They’re not only educational. There are so many things a book can do for a child.”

In recent years, books written by Black authors or featuring Black characters have increasingly been challenged and charged with being too controversial or making readers feel uncomfortable about their race or sexuality.

Gorman’s poem, which inspired Lewis’s book, was banned this year from a Florida elementary school.

Lewis said she’s saddened by the movement to restrict access to books. She said that if her book were challenged, she would fight it.

“Why ban something that is promoting love, strength and positivity?” Lewis said.

Lewis said she has been asked to write a similar book of affirmations for little Black boys, and though she’s only ever imagined writing for girls, “if the community says they want it, I will put my brain to it.”