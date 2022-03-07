Fredericksburg-area average gas prices top record high

Gas prices in the Fredericksburg region topped the record high Monday as the average cost per gallon neared $4 locally.

The auto club AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Fredericksburg hit $3.996 on Monday. That figure tops AAA’s previous recorded high mark of $3.926 on July 17, 2008.

A week ago, the average price for gas locally was $3.474. A month ago, the price averaged $3.293. One year ago, the average price in Fredericksburg was $2.712.

The state and national averages have not yet reached AAA’s highest recorded prices, but both of those top $4 per gallon. The highest U.S. average stands at $4.114; the state’s highest mark is $4.010.

Virginia, with an average price of $3.983, made AAA’s list of top-10 highest weekly increases, tying West Virginia at sixth with a 55-cent spike.

The fast-rising prices are the result of decreased oil supplies combined with increasing demand and gas formulation adjustments with the warmer weather.

The Russia and Ukraine war appears to be the prime driver causing oil prices to skyrocket, with Monday’s figures hovering around $119 per barrel, according to marketwatch.com.

The war has disrupted Russia's oil exports, which sends out about 12 percent of the world’s crude oil, according to the International Energy Agency.

“As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S.,” AAA said Monday morning. “The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.”

The last time the national average for gas reached this high was July 2008.

The IEA has announced releases of crude oil reserves from member countries, “the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974,” AAA said.

Yet the released oil reserves impact “has been limited given the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia and to other countries around the globe,” the auto club stated.

