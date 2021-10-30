Fredericksburg area ballots: A list of state, local candidates in Nov. 2 election

Shall the County of Spotsylvania, Virginia (the “County”) contract a debt and issue its General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds in the maximum amount of One Hundred One Million Seven Hundred Forty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Nine Dollars ($101,742,509) to provide funds, together with other available funds, to undertake a program of Capital Improvement Projects for transportation purposes, including without limitation (1) improvements to certain on-ramps to and intersections of Route 1 near and around the Veterans Administration Clinic; (2) extension and improvements to Germanna Point Drive to provide an alternate travel route for traffic; (3) widening of portions of Route 2 and Route 17 to four lanes; (4) widening of a portion of Harrison Road to include a shared-use path and a pedestrian sidewalk; (5) acquisition, design and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Old Plank Road and Andora Drive; (6) acquisition, design and construction of improvements to the County’s rural roads, including intersection improvements, construction of shoulders to rural roads, and paving of unpaved public roads; and (7) funding of the County’s share of other pedestrian, bicycle and shared-use paths and “Safe Routes to School” sidewalk projects so that the County may receive matching funds under the Federal aid highway program known as the Transportation Alternatives Program, or any substantially similar or replacement federal or state highway financing program?