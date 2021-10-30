Fredericksburg area ballots: A list of state, local candidates in Nov. 2 election

Voters across Virginia have been casting ballots since Sept. 17. For those who have waited to vote on Election Day Tuesday, here are the names you can expect to see on the ballot in area localities. (Note: All ballots include a line to write in a name, and write-in candidates have been actively campaigning in some localities, but their names do not appear on ballots or on this list.)
STATEWIDE
- Governor—Glenn A. Youngkin (R), Terry R. McAuliffe (D), Princess L. Blanding (LP)
- Lieutenant Governor—Winsome E. Sears (R), Hala S. Ayala (D)
- Attorney General—Jason S. Miyares (R), Mark R. Herring (D)
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
- House District 2 (part of North Stafford)—Gina R. Ciarcia (R), Candi P.M. King (D)
- House District 28 (parts of Stafford, Fredericksburg)—Tara A. Durant (R), Joshua G. Cole (D)
- House District 54 (parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline)—Robert D. “Bobby” Orrock (R), Eric M. Butterworth (D)
- House District 55 (parts of Spotsylvania, Caroline)—H.F. “Buddy” Fowler Jr. (R), Rachel A. Levy (D).
- House District 56 (Louisa, part of Spotsylvania)—John J. McGuire III (R), Blakely K. Lockhart (D)
- House District 88 (part of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Fauquier)—Phillip A. “Phil” Scott (R), Kecia S. Evans (D), Timothy M. Lewis (L)
- House District 99 (King George, Westmoreland, part of Caroline)—Margaret Bevans Ransone (R), Linwood T. Blizzard II (D)
FREDERICKSBURG
City Council
- Ward 1—Jason N. Graham
- Ward 2—Jon A. Gerlach, William A. Reese
- Ward 3—Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez, Tim P. Duffy
- Ward 4—Charlie L. “Chuck” Frye Jr., Amber B. Peebles
School Board
- Ward 1—M.D. “Matt” Rowe
- Ward 2—Kathleen V. Pomeroy
- Ward 3—Jesus A. Dominguez, Jennifer L. Boyd
- Ward 4—Malvina Rollins Kay
Constitutional offices
- Commonwealth’s Attorney—Libby K. Humphries
- Sheriff—Paul W. Higgs
- Commissioner of the Revenue—Lois B. Jacob
- Treasurer—Brenda A. Wood
STAFFORD
Board of Supervisors
- Aquia District—Paul V. Milde III, Monica L. Gary
- Falmouth District—M.G. “Meg” Bohmke, Sandy S. Cole
- Garrisonville District—R. Pamela Yeung, Barton M. “Bart” Randall
- Hartwood District—Darrell E. English, Keith D. Jones
School Board
- Aquia District—Maya P. Guy, David S. Fauth
- Falmouth District—Sarah Breedin Chase
- Garrisonville District—Wanda D. Blackwell, Maureen L. Siegmund
- Hartwood District—Marc K. Broklawski, Alyssa D. Halstead
SPOTSYLVANIA
Board of Supervisors
- Battlefield District—Chris J. “Yak” Yakabouski, Nick G. Ignacio, Baron P. Braswell
- Lee Hill District—Lori C. Hayes, Todd A. Rump
- Berkeley District—Kevin W. Marshall
School Board
- Battlefield District—Nicole T. Cole, Lawrence A. Dibella III
- Berkeley District—April M. Gillespie, Erin K. Grampp
- Lee Hill District—Lisa A. Phelps, Richard J. “Rich” Lieberman
Bond referendum
PUBLIC SCHOOLS—QUESTION 1
Shall the County of Spotsylvania, Virginia (the “County”) contract a debt and issue its General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds in the maximum amount of Two Hundred Six Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($206,800,000) to provide funds, together with other available funds, to undertake a program of Capital Improvement Projects for the Spotsylvania County Public Schools, including without limitation (1) the acquisition of real property for future public school sites, construction and equipping of new public schools and additions to existing public schools; (2) public school capital maintenance purposes, including HVAC and roof replacements, asphalt/sidewalk construction and replacement, and other capital maintenance projects; (3) school transportation purposes including acquisition of new and replacement school buses; (4) school technology purposes including upgrades to and replacements of existing equipment; and (5) acquisition, construction and equipping or rehabilitation of such other capital school assets as may be required to address the actual educational needs of the residents of the County?
TRANSPORTATION—QUESTION 2
Shall the County of Spotsylvania, Virginia (the “County”) contract a debt and issue its General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds in the maximum amount of One Hundred One Million Seven Hundred Forty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Nine Dollars ($101,742,509) to provide funds, together with other available funds, to undertake a program of Capital Improvement Projects for transportation purposes, including without limitation (1) improvements to certain on-ramps to and intersections of Route 1 near and around the Veterans Administration Clinic; (2) extension and improvements to Germanna Point Drive to provide an alternate travel route for traffic; (3) widening of portions of Route 2 and Route 17 to four lanes; (4) widening of a portion of Harrison Road to include a shared-use path and a pedestrian sidewalk; (5) acquisition, design and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Old Plank Road and Andora Drive; (6) acquisition, design and construction of improvements to the County’s rural roads, including intersection improvements, construction of shoulders to rural roads, and paving of unpaved public roads; and (7) funding of the County’s share of other pedestrian, bicycle and shared-use paths and “Safe Routes to School” sidewalk projects so that the County may receive matching funds under the Federal aid highway program known as the Transportation Alternatives Program, or any substantially similar or replacement federal or state highway financing program?
PUBLIC SAFETY—QUESTION 3
Shall the County of Spotsylvania, Virginia (the “County”) contract a debt and issue its General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds in the maximum amount of Thirty-Two Million One Hundred Sixty Two Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Four Dollars ($32,162,474) to provide funds, together with other available funds, to undertake a program of Capital Improvement Projects for public safety purposes, including without limitation (1) the construction and equipping of (a) a fire training and logistics center, including classrooms, office and storage space and related facilities, (b) a replacement fire/rescue station in the area of Partlow and Wallers Roads, and © a new fire/rescue station in the area of Massaponax Church Road and Route 1; and (2) replacements of fire and EMS equipment, including new fire trucks and ambulances?
PARKS AND RECREATION—QUESTION 4
Shall the County of Spotsylvania, Virginia (the “County”) contract a debt and issue its General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds in the maximum amount of Fifty-Eight Million Dollars ($58,000,000) to provide funds, together with other available funds from the County or other sources, if any, to undertake a project for recreation purposes in the County, being the construction and equipping of an indoor swimming and fitness facility to include an Olympic-sized competition swimming pool, a warm-up/therapy pool, fitness and wellness facilities, and related facilities including locker rooms, food and beverage areas and storage, and related incidental improvements such as parking lots, lighting and landscaping?