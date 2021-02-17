Fredericksburg area braces for more icy weather

The Fredericksburg area was bracing Wednesday for a repeat blast of winter weather that was expected to arrive overnight, bringing up to 5 inches of snow and ice in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area Thursday and Friday as the Virginia Department of Transportation and utility providers prepared for the storm. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management urged people to prepare for an ice storm that could bring power outages and joined with VDOT in warning drivers that roads could be hazardous.

"Ice is a significant risk with this storm," local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release Wednesday. "Icing may lead to downed trees and utility lines in the road, especially with wet, saturated soil across the district from storms over the past week."

The weather service warned of a major storm that “will impact the Southeast … bringing with it significant icing and heavy snowfall. This system will track into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Thursday and Friday, producing similar impacts.”

The forecast called for snow to start falling about 1 a.m. Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The precipitation is expected to turn into a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet into the evening.

