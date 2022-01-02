 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg area braces for snow and ice
Fredericksburg area braces for snow and ice

A winter storm warning has been issued for the northern half of Virginia, with the National Weather Service saying 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice are possible overnight and into Monday afternoon

 File / The Free Lance–Star

The Virginia State Police is urging motorists to keep an eye on weather conditions as a winter storm system bears down on the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central and northern Virginia into southern Maryland from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The weather service says 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

While temperatures in the Fredericksburg area hovered around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon, they are expected to plunge below freezing Monday morning.

State police issued a release urging Virginians to "plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions." 

State police say they will have all available troops on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to crashes, disabled vehicles and other emergencies, but it urged motorists to delay travel until roads are cleared.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews in its Culpeper District will report to work Sunday evening to begin preparing for the storm.

