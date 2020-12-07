Fredericksburg area breaks record as 'drastic increase' in new virus cases continues

Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stafford County also is in the midst of an outbreak that was reported Thursday and involves five people.

The state website has not reported any deaths among the three facilities.

Long-term care settings aren’t the only places where multiple people have confirmed cases of the virus. In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, there have been 61 outbreaks—which the state defines as two or more cases related to the same person, place or time—since March.

“We really are seeing outbreaks in a variety of settings in which people gather, so ‘everywhere’ may be the best descriptor,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the RAHD.

Recent clusters have been identified in a place of worship, in schools and during extracurricular activities, restaurants and health care settings, she said.

Joe Saitta, who’s leading the local health district’s effort to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, reminded people that “help is on the way.” The state has determined that health care personnel and long-term care residents will be among the first to receive some of the 480,000 doses initially allocated for Virginia.