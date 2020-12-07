Fredericksburg area breaks record as 'drastic increase' in new virus cases continues

Saturday’s record of new COVID-19 cases in the Fredericksburg area didn’t last long, as Monday’s high numbers shattered it.
Another 231 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District tested positive for the virus, eclipsing the previous high of 187 reported Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The number of new cases being reported daily is 2.6 times higher than the area’s previous pandemic peak in May, said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district.
She called it “a drastic increase” and said it is essential that members of the community keep themselves, and each other, safe by wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
“While we know the community is tired and ready for things to return to normal,” she said, “we must acknowledge that the level of community transmission has reached unprecedented levels locally.”
Two long-term care settings that already have dealt with the virus are battling outbreaks once more. Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County is handling its third cluster of illnesses after the facility had the area’s first outbreak in May with 10 cases and a second one in August with five. The current outbreak, reported on Thursday, involves 15 people.
Likewise, Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Colonial Beach is experiencing its second outbreak, which has resulted in 80 residents and staff members testing positive. Its first outbreak was in August and involved fewer than five people.
Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stafford County also is in the midst of an outbreak that was reported Thursday and involves five people.
Support Local Journalism
The state website has not reported any deaths among the three facilities.
Long-term care settings aren’t the only places where multiple people have confirmed cases of the virus. In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, there have been 61 outbreaks—which the state defines as two or more cases related to the same person, place or time—since March.
“We really are seeing outbreaks in a variety of settings in which people gather, so ‘everywhere’ may be the best descriptor,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the RAHD.
Recent clusters have been identified in a place of worship, in schools and during extracurricular activities, restaurants and health care settings, she said.
Joe Saitta, who’s leading the local health district’s effort to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, reminded people that “help is on the way.” The state has determined that health care personnel and long-term care residents will be among the first to receive some of the 480,000 doses initially allocated for Virginia.
“More than 2,000 long-term care residents in Virginia have died from this virus and tragically, facilities continue to experience outbreaks,” said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living. “Knowing that our staff and residents are only weeks away from receiving a vaccine will be a lifesaver for many and allow us to begin to reopen our facilities to family members and loved ones.”
In the meantime, public health officials continue to ask people to avoid activities that have contributed to recent record increases.
“No one is suggesting that we cancel Christmas entirely,” Saitta said, “but we are discouraging community members from traveling and gathering with people from outside their household during the upcoming holidays.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.